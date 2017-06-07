Aside from his hits, Ed Sheeran also performs Justin Bieber's 'Love Yourself' and One Direction's 'What Makes You Beautiful'

Published 2:20 PM, June 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Ed Sheeran joined James Corden for a ride on an episode of "Carpool Karaoke" that aired on Tuesday, June 6 in the US.

Ed brought his guitar along to perform a few tracks off his new album ÷, like "Castle on the Hill" and "Shape of You. He also rapped to hits like "Sing" and jammed out to an acoustic version of "Thinking Out Loud."

Aside from his own tracks, he performed Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself," which he co-wrote, and One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful."

The singer even beat his personal record of fitting 47 Malteesers in his mouth – he fit 55 in his mouth during the segment.

Who has been your favorite "Carpool Karaoke" guest so far? Sound off in the comments below! – Rappler.com