Published 5:11 PM, June 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Maalala Mo Kaya host and actress Charo Santos-Concio is working on another movie with director Lav Diaz.

Lav, who directed films such as Hele sa Hiwagang Hapis (A Lullaby to the Sorrowful Mystery), Norte: Hangganan ng Kaysaysayan, and 2016's Ang Babaeng Humayo (The Woman Who Left), which Charo starred in.

In an interview with reporters after the launch of the Sun Life Financial's short film series on Wednesday, June 7, Charo gave a few details about the upcoming movie.

After confirming that Lav is set to direct the film, she said: "It will be shot in Singapore. It's about an OFW who comes home to bury her son. But na-delay yung flight niya (her flight got delayed), so she had to stay in the Singapore airport. And she met young OFWs during the transit. She got to know the way of thinking of these young OFWs. Yes, they work hard for their family, but they are also thinking of themselves.

"Hindi na katulad noon, the previous generations, na nakakalimutan ang sarili. Ang nasa isip lang nila ay ang pamilya lang nila hindi ba? (It's not like before, the previous generations, who forget about themselves. They only think about their families, right?) They don't care about their own happiness, about themselves, they forget to love themselves."

According to Charo, the character she will portray will ask what her purpose is for returning to the Philippines, when the family she has been working for is already like her own family.

"When the family, who took care of me for 20 years that I've working abroad... is like my family. 'Di ba (Right), come to think of it, if you have been serving a family for 20, 30 years, parang pamilya mo na rin iyon (they're like your own family). And so she decides, I think, to go back."

Asked if she will be "deglamorized" in the film like in Ang Babaeng Humayo, she said: "Palagay ko, kasi nanny ako. So simpleng babae, ganun." (I guess, because I'm a nanny. So she's a simple woman.)

At the event, Charo also spoke about the positive reception that Ang Babeng Humayo has received, both locally and internationally. The film won the Golden Lion Award in 2016 at the Venice Film Festival and was recently distributed in the US, according to the actress.

"I'm so happy, because it also got distribution in the US and I read a few reviews. And yeah, nakakataba ng puso (it's very heartwarming)," she said. – Rappler.com