Published 12:40 AM, June 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Maalala Mo Kaya (MMK) host Charo Santos-Concio briefly spoke about the issue on the MMK episode about Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

A day after the episode was aired, Pia's half-brother and her father's partner criticized how her father, Uwe Wurtzbach, was depicted.

According to ABS-CBN, Charo said at a Sun Life event in Makati on Wednesday, June 7: “We talked to Pia. MMK talked to Pia. That’s her story. So, we respect her story."

'Blood is not thicker'

On Monday, June 5, Robie Asingua and her son Alexander Wurtzbach took to Facebook to criticize Pia, calling her a "liar" after seeing the MMK episode entitled "Korona."

In one scene, Pia (played by Liza Soberano), was shown talking to her father Uwe (Lee O'Brien) after he left their family for another woman. A sick Uwe called Pia up to congratulate her for winning first runner-up in the 2013 Binibining Pilipinas competition. His second wife, whose name was not revealed, told Pia that they needed help, but Pia said she couldn't give them any. (Full recap: Pia Wurtzbach's life story on 'MMK')

Robie, according to Pep, is Uwe's live-in-partner who is now based in Puerto Princesa.

The statements of the mother and son did not sit well with Pia's sister Sarah, who responded to Alexander through the comments section of his post.

After Robie and Alexander's posts and Sarah's initial comments, Sarah added that her family did not have to pay for their father's funeral and that they didn't share the same values as Robie and Alexander.

"Iniwan na nga kami, kami pa ang magpapakain sa inyo at magpapaburol? 'Di ba kayo na? Family niyo na? May right kayong magalit? Tsk, tsk, tsk!"

(We were already the ones who were abandoned, but we're still the ones who should feed you and pay for a funeral? Shouldn't it be you? Shouldn't it be your family? Do you have a right to be mad? Tsk, tsk, tsk!)

She continued: "Just because we share the same surname, it doesnt mean we share the same values. Sometimes we have to accept that blood is not thicker.

“On this occasion, super nipis nga e, ayan o nagdudugo pa rin sa bitterness yung nanay.” (On this occasion, it's very thin, see, the mom is still bleeding from bitterness.)

Pia has yet to comment on the issue. – Rappler.com