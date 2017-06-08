'Ano naibigay ninyo? Photos? Posting? Hindi naman alam ng tao, publicly, kung ano ka bilang ama!' says Jaclyn, who is the mother of Andi Eigenmann

Published 3:08 PM, June 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Jaclyn Jose blasted Jake Ejercito on social media on Wednesday, June 7, over the joint custody case he filed for Ellie, his daughter with Jaclyn's daughter Andi Eigenmann.

On Instagram, the Ma' Rosa actress brought up Jake's mother, former actress Laarni Enriquez, and added that Jake only seems like a good father in public, because he often posts photos of himself with Ellie.

She said: "Jake, ubos na pasensiya ko sa inyo. This is the first time I am gonna talk about you and your mom in public! Pinapalabas ninyo in private that my daughter is not capable of raising Ellie? For that lawsuit? Kailan ka ba andito? Kailan namin pinag damot si Ellie? Paki balik apo ko kasi bibilhan ko pa ng uniform at [school] supplies! Ano naibigay ninyo? Photos? Posting? Hindi naman alam ng tao, publicly, kung ano ka bilang ama! Kahit one mineral water, hindi kayo nag padala!"

(Jake, I've lost my patience with you. This is the first time I am gonna talk about you and your mom in public! You are making it appear, in private, that my daughter is not capable in raising Ellie? For that law suit? When were you ever here? When have we ever been selfish over Ellie? Please return my granddaughter, because I still need to buy her uniform and [school] supplies. What did you give? Photos? Posting? People don't know, publicly, what type of a father you are! You've never even sent one mineral water!)

In her post, Jaclyn also mentioned that Jake didn't know he was Ellie's father until she was 3 years old: "Three years bago ninyo nalaman? 'Wag! Please, nakikiusap ako sa inyo. June 22 hearing about what? Na gusto mo 'pag andito ka, sa iyo si Ellie? Ni hindi mo nga kayang ipaglaban sarili mo! Try me, Jake! My grandchild [has] a good heart. You know that I will not allow anyone to take that away from her."

(Three years before you knew? Don't! Please, I'm asking you. June 22 hearing about what? That whenever you're here, Ellie is yours? You can't even fight for yourself! Try me, Jake. My grandchild [has] a good heart. You know that I will not allow anyone to take that away from her.)

When Andi got pregnant in 2011, it was speculated that the father of her child was actor Albie Casiño, who she was dating at the time. Andi then dated Jake, but confirmed in 2014 that she and Jake had ended their relationship.

In September 2016, Andi's half-sister Maxene Eigenmann confirmed that Jake is the father of Ellie in an interview with Mo Twister. (READ: Maxene Eigenmann: Jake Ejercito is the father of Andi's daughter)

According to his blog, Jake is currently studying politics with business management in London and Singapore.

Jake, ubos na pasensiya ko sa inyo. This is the 1st time i am gonna talk about you and your mom? In public! Pinapalabas nio in private that my daugther is not capable in raising Ellie? For that law suit? Kelan ka ba andito? Kelan namin pinag damot si aellie? Pakibalik apo ko kasi bibilhan ko pa ng uniform at scholl supply! Ano naibigay nio? Photos ? Posting? D naman alam ng tao? Publicly kung ano ka bilang ama! Kahit 1 mineral water d kayo nag padala! 3 years bago nio nalaman? Wag ! Pls. Nakikiusap ako sa inyo.June 22 hearing abt what? Na gusto mo pag andito ka sa iyo si Ellie? Ni hindi mo nga kayang ipaglaban sarili mo! Try me ajake! My grand child have a good heary you know that i will not allow any one to take that away from her A post shared by Jane Guck (@jaclynjose) on Jun 7, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

In the comments section, the actress continued to express her disappointment with Jake and Laarni.

"Pikon na 'ko! Kasi nahihiram mo naman, ang daming evidence na 'pag andito ka, nahihiram mo? You [know] that your child is so loving and so passionate about life and at 5 [years old], you can tell by her actions that she wants life and love and compassion and beautiful things? Why that take away from her by having custody? Over what?! Ni hindi ka pa nga graduate, 27 years old ka na. Ano pa ba ang gusto nila Laarni? Kung ma-out grow mo si Ellie na, i-claim ninyo na January 3, 2014 ninyo nalaman na inyo, usap tayo o usap ako sa public! Na bubuwisit kayo e! Nakatataas man kayo, nasa baba man kami, maayos paglaki ni Andi kay Ellie! Kumusta ka? Professional student? You have been studying all your life!"

(I'm already annoyed! Because you're able to borrow Ellie, there's so much evidence that shows that when you're here, you're able to borrow her? You [know] that your child is so passionate about life and at 5 [years old], you can tell by her actions that she wants life and love and compassion and beautiful things? Why that take away from her by having custody? Over what?! You haven't even graduated, and you're already 27 years old. What else does Laarni want? When you outgrow Ellie, when you claim that it was only on January 3, 2014 that you knew everything, let's talk or I'll talk to the public! You are being annoying! You might be on top, while we're at the bottom, but Andi was able to raise Ellie well. How are you? Professional student? You have been studying all your life.)

The actress also said she knows what it's like to raise children by herself, despite the criticism thrown against her.

Jaclyn apologized for the typos in her post and her comments, saying she was upset and knew that Andi would not be happy about what she was doing. She also admitted to drinking alcohol in order to have the courage to speak up.

Jaclyn asked Jake and Laarni to just let Ellie live her life.

In April, Andi confirmed that she was alarmed over the news that Jake filed for joint custody. She said that as a parent, it was not necessary.

"She's 5-years-old, and before anything else, do you really think that exposing her to this kind of limelight, to this kind of ka-cheapan (cheapness), will be good for her? Kasi (Because) if this is not for your ego, for your pride or, I don't know, if this is not for that or out of spite because you just hate me so much, if this is because you really love your daughter and you want what is best for her, I also want that agreement. I also want that joint custody and for him to be part of Ellie's life," Andi said.

Jake later released a statement, asking Andi to stop dragging his family into the issue. – Rappler.com