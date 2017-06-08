Angelica Hale' performance of Andra Day's 'Rise Up' receives a standing ovation and 4 yeses from the judes

MANILA, Philippines – A 9 year-old Filipino-American stole the show when she auditioned for America's Got Talent.

Angelica Hale from Atlanta, Georgia performed Andra Day's "Rise Up" during her audition for the talent competition.

In a video dated June 6, Angelica introduced herself to the judges – Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B, and Howie Mandel – before saying she wanted to follow in the footsteps of one of her favorite singers, Whitney Houston.

"I want to be a superstar," she said. "And I'm so happy to be here because I watch your show on YouTube, and now I feel like I'm in it. And I'm so awestruck."

Angelica's performance of "Rise Up" amazed the 4 judges and received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Simon told Angelica: "I have a feeling we may be looking at a star in the future soon."

Heidi said that she got goosebumps during the performance and agreed with Simon that she will have great future ahead of her.

Mel B went up to Angelica and hugged her after Angelica said that she was her favorite judge.

All 4 judges gave Angelica a yes, which means she'll advance to the next round.

Before the performance, Angelica's parents shared that she had a kidney transplant after gettng sick at 4 years old. According to Angelica's website, the young singer had a bacterial infection, which turned into double pneumonia, which in turn affected her body, including her kidneys. Angelica's kidney donor was her mom, Eva Bolando, who turned out to be the perfect match.

Since recovering from her condition, Angelica has been helping hospitals raise funds through performing. One of her performances was at the Miss America 2017 competition in September 2016.

What did you think of Angelica's America's Got Talent audition? Sound off in the comments below! – Rappler.com