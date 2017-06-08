The former beauty queen graduates with a masters degree in community development

Published 9:09 PM, June 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2010 4th runner-up Venus Raj has a new achievement under her belt – she has completed her master's degree in community development from the University of the Philippines-Diliman.

On Wednesday, June 7, Venus shared her graduation photo on Instagram.

"To those who became instruments in making this journey possible, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. I can never boast of this moment, this is all by the grace of God," she wrote in the caption.

"Sa lahat ng magsisipagtapos (To all of the graduates), let us still consider ourselves students of this life. Never stop learning. When we stop learning, we stop growing. There are far more lessons that we have to discover. Don't be afraid of the process, God is with you."

In another post, Venus showed copies of her thesis, which was titled "Spirituality as a Pillar of Disaster Resilience: Experiences and Images of Spirituality Among Small Fisherfolks in Bato, Camarines Sur." Venus hails from the province of Camarines Sur.

"Dumarating pala talaga 'yong oras na parang ayaw mo na (The time really comes when you don't want to keep going anymore). I was at the verge of quitting while writing my thesis. But God's encouragement, grace, and assurance sustained me along this process," she wrote.



"To those who are still writing their thesis, kaya niyo yan (you can do it)!!! Work hard, as if it all depends on you. But pray harder, as if you have not worked at all."



Before becoming a beauty queen, Venus graduated with a degree in Journalism at Bicol University. After placing 4th runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant 2010 in Las Vegas, Venus did a number of hosting stints and acted on television.

In January, she hosted the red carpet special for the Miss Universe pageant in Manila and co-hosted the Binibining Pilipinas 2017 pageant in April with Pia Wurtzbach and Xian Lim. – Rappler.com