Harry is coming to the Philippines in 2018 for a solo concert

Published 10:31 PM, June 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Harry Styles is coming to Manila!

The former One Direction member announced the news on social media on Thursday, June 8, with a photo of his updated tour dates. According to the announcement, Harry will be in the Philippines on May 1, 2018 together with Warpaint.

/ / MORE.TOUR / / A post shared by @harrystyles on Jun 8, 2017 at 6:50am PDT

According to a tweet from Rhiza Pascua of concert promoter MMI Live, tickets to Harry's concert will go on sale starting June 19. The concert will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It's a sign of the times! @Harry_Styles is coming to Manila! Tickets go on sale on June 19 #HarryStylesMNL pic.twitter.com/V5dKLI8uqq — Rhiza Pascua (@itsarpee) June 8, 2017

This will be Harry's second visit to the Philippines for a concert. In 2015, he came to the country with One Direction for a two-night concert.

One Direction is currently on hiatus and has been busy working on solo projects.

Harry released his self-titled solo album in May, which includes singles like "Sign of Times" and "Sweet Creature."

Will you be seeing Harry live in concert in 2018? Let us know in the comments! –Rappler.com