'I just think it was uncalled for and unnecessary,' Andi says of her mom's Instagram rant against Jake

MANILA, Philippines – Andi Eigenmann and the camp of Jake Ejercito have spoken up on Jaclyn Jose's rant against Laarni Enriquez and her son.

In an email to Rappler on June 9, Jake's lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, urged Jaclyn not to say anything to the public about the pending custody case between Andi and Jake.

Jaclyn's outburst on social media, the lawyer said, increased the misunderstanding between the two camps, and would not be good for Andi and Jake's daughter, Ellie.

“Kung talagang minamahal ni Gng Jose ang kanyang apo na si Ellie, ay tatahimik na lamang siya, sapagkat sa anumang kaguluhang maidudulot ng kanyang pagiging palaaway, ang higit na mapipinsala ay ang kanyang apo na sa ngayon ay nasa murang gulang pa lamang. Hinding-hindi makabubuti sa batang yaon na makitang may matinding salungatan sa dalawang panig ng sambahayan ng kanyang ama at ina.

(If Ms Jose really loves her granddaughter Ellie, she would keep quiet, because for any of the trouble that may arise from her arguments, her granddaughter, who is still very young, will be the most affected. It will not be good for the child to see the camps of her mom and dad clashing.)

Ferdinand also expressed concern over Jaclyn publicizing the date of the impending hearing, which she said will be held on June 22. (See the full statement below.)

Andi: 'Uncalled for and unnecessary'

In an interview with Pep released on Thursday, June 8, Andi said that her mom did not have to publicly speak against Jake and his mother about the custody case.

“I just think it was uncalled for and unnecessary. We should all know by now that everything will better be settled if not done in public. All I want is to live my life peacefully. I believe we all want the same,” Andi said.

She clarified that she is not mad at her mother, but also pointed out that she has only defended herself in public whenever Jake spoke against her in public too.

“But as long as he doesn’t, I too, would prefer to stay quiet," Andi said.

Andi confirmed in April that Jake filed for joint custody over Ellie.

In one of her statements, Jaclyn acknowledged that she knew that Andi wouldn't be happy about her speaking up, but added that she didn't care, as she was through with Andi's bashers and the custody case.

In a series of comments on Instagram on June 8, Jaclyn said that because of the custody case between Andi and Jake, the latter is making it appear that her daughter is not capable of raising her daughter with Jake, Ellie.

The award-winning actress argued that Jake gets to see Ellie whenever he is home anyway. She also criticized him for still being a student at age 27.

According to his blog, Jake is currently studying politics with business management in London and Singapore.

Jaclyn also said that Jake only found out that Ellie was his daughter when the child was 3 years old. When Andi got pregnant in 2011, it was speculated that the father of her child was actor Albie Casiño, whom she was dating at the time. Andi then dated Jake, but confirmed in 2014 that she and Jake had ended their relationship.

In September 2016, Andi's half-sister, Maxene Eigenmann, confirmed that Jake is the father of Ellie in an interview with Mo Twister. (READ: Maxene Eigenmann: Jake Ejercito is the father of Andi's daughter)

Below is Ferdinand Topacio's statement in full:

“Muli po, ang mag-anak nina Gng Laarni Enriquez, na kabilang si G Jake Ejercito, ay magalang na nakikiusap kay Gng Jaclyn Jose na nawa’y huwag na pong magbigay ng kahit na anong pahayag tungkol sa kaso ng kanyang anak na si Bb Andi Eigenmann at ni G Ejercito.

(Again, the family of Ms Laarni Enriquez, which includes Mr Jake Ejercito, respectfully asks Ms Jaclyn Jose not to give any further statements regarding the case of her daughter Ms Andi Eigenmann and Mr Ejercito.)

“Ang mga matatalas na salitang binitiwan kamakailan ni Gng Jose na nababalot sa poo ay hindi nakakatulong upang magkaroon ng maayos na pagtatapos ang usapin na ngayon ay nakabinbin na sa harap ng hukuman. Kung mayroong nais sabihin si Gng Jose, sana ay ilaan na lamang niya iyon para sa hukom kapag nagsimula na ang paglilitis. Ang mga uri ng pangugusap na nagmumula kay Gng Jose ay nagpapalalim lamang ng hidwaan sa pagitan ng dalawang panig.

(The harsh words of Ms Jose, which were full of hate, don't contribute to the peaceful conclusion of the case, which is now pending in court. If Ms Jose wants to say something, we hope that she reserves it for the judge when the hearing starts. Ms Jose's words only deepened the misunderstanding between the two parties.)

“Kami rin ay lubos na nababahala sa pagsiwalat ni Gng Jose ng petsa ng unang paglilitis ng kaso tungkol kay Ellie, sapagkat sinikap naming mabuti na ito ay ikubli sa media upang pangalagaan ang pananahimik ng lahat ng kinauukulan, lalong-lalo na si Ellie. Ngayong ito ay hayag na, hindi na natin mapipigilan at magkaroon ng isang 'media circus' sa darating na pagdinig sa kaso, bagay na ipinangangamba naming ay magiging masama para kay Ellie.

(We are very concerned that Ms Jose disclosed the date of the first hearing of the case regarding Ellie because we made sure to keep it a secret from the media in order to protect all parties concerned, most especially Ellie. Now that it's been announced, we cannot prevent a "media cricus" in the upcoming hearing of the case, and we are concerned that it may be harmful to Ellie.)

“Sana po ay maunawaan ni Gng Jose na ang hangad lamang ni G Ejercito ay kung ano ang pinaka-mainam para sa kanyang supling. Hindi po ito pagtuligsa kay Bb Eigenmann at lalong hindi ito tungkol kay Gng Jose. Kaya naman ito ay isang bagay na hindi niya dapat pinanghihimasukan, lalo na kung makapipinsala lamang siya sa kaso at sa bata.”

(We hope Ms Jose understands that Mr Ejercito is only doing what its best for his daughter. This is not to condemn Ms Eigenmann and it is most especially not about Ms Jose. That is why this matter is not something she should not involve herself in, most especially when she could cause harm to the case and the child.)



