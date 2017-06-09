Disney's new trailer for 'Coco' gives us a jaw-dropping look at the Land of the Dead

Published 10:01 AM, June 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The newest trailer for Disney-Pixar's Coco is out!

In the trailer, the young aspiring musician Miguel meets his family as he inadvertently journeys to the Land of the Dead.

Aside from sweeping views of the colorful land and a closer look at its inhabitants, the video above also shows cute scenes of Miguel and his dead family.

"Welcome! Anything to declare?" asks a customs official at the train station as Miguel's family tries to get him a ride home.

"As a matter of fact, yes," says a sheepish relative, as they reveal Miguel – a live boy – and the official's jaw literally drops.

Coco is directed by Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3) and co-directed by Adrian Molina (story artist in Monsters University). It will be in Philippine theaters on November 22.

