The actress visits a refuge in Baloi, Lanao del Norte, to distribute food packs and school supplies

Published 5:17 PM, June 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Angel Locsin may not be portraying Darna on the big screen anymore, but she's still helping out those in need in real life.

On Friday, June 9, Angel was in Baloi, Lanao del Norte, to visit Maahad Abdul Hamid, a temporary refuge for 283 people who have been affected by the Marawi clash.

There, she distributed food packs and school supplies, before heading to other nearby evacuation centers to check on their situation. She's set to visit another center later in the day, and will join the evacuees there for iftar (breaking of fast), as it is currently Ramadan.

According to a press statement, Angel's visit was organized by the Rural Missionaries of the Philippines – Northern Mindanao Region, Inc. (RMP-NMR) and partner organizations under Kalinaw Mindanao.

On June 10, RMP-NMR will also distribute 300 relief packs that Angel donated to the least-served evacuation center in Iligan.

Photos of Angel in Marawi were also posted on social media.

On her own Instagram account, Angel posted photos of the city, saying that she was praying for peace.

Kapayapaan #PrayforMarawiCity #Mindanao #Peace A post shared by Angel Locsin (@therealangellocsin) on Jun 9, 2017 at 2:15am PDT

entrance longing for a safe haven... #StandwithMarawi #Peace #PrayforMarawiCity A post shared by Angel Locsin (@therealangellocsin) on Jun 9, 2017 at 3:57am PDT

Alternative media organization Tudla Productions posted photos of Angel that were taken on June 8 in Iligan City.



On Instagram, film producer Neil Arce, whom Angel is rumored to be dating, posted a photo of her volunteer ID, saying, "You don't need to wear a costume to be a super hero."

Angel was supposed to play Darna in Erik Matti's upcoming movie, but had to bow out due to health reasons. Liza Soberano is set to take on the Darna role instead. (LOOK: Angel Locsin's welcome gift for new Darna Liza Soberano)

You don't need to wear a costume to be a super hero :) A post shared by Neil Arce (@neil_arce) on Jun 8, 2017 at 8:35am PDT



According to ABS-CBN, Angel is a Christian, but is part of a Muslim royal family in Marawi, through her mother.

For the past weeks, there have been heavy clashes between government forces and two local terrorist groups. – Rappler.com