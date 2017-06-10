Amanda says she's ready to return to acting and clarifies her past tweets about Drake

Published 11:51 AM, June 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After years of making controversial headlines, Amanda Bynes says she is sober and looking forward working on new projects. (READ: Amanda Bynes says ‘microchip’ in brain made her say dad abused her)

In an interview with Hollyscoop released online on Friday, June 9, Amanda said she's been busy studying at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in California, and staying active.

"I've been going to school lately, fashion school, FIDM. And I love it. I've learned how to sew, I make patterns, and I wanna start a clothing line in the future, so FIDM has been helping me with that," Amanda told entrepreneur and social media personality Diana Madison.

"Other than that, I hike, I go spinning, take spinning classes, I feed the homeless, and that's been really interesting and fun."

Amanda, who starred in movies like She's the Man (2006) and What a Girl Wants (2003), also revealed that she's going to start acting again.

She said: "I do miss acting, and I actually have something surprising to tell you – I'm going to start acting again... I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on shows that I'm a fan of and maybe another TV show where I'm the star of it, in the future."

Amanda rose to fame when she became part of the '90s kids variety show All That in 1996. In 2010, she said she was retired from acting.

Controversial years

Amanda also spoke a bit about the past few years, wherein she was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana.

According to ABC News, where parts of the Hollyscoop interview were aired, Amanda has been sober for 3 years.

In the interview, she said she appreciated her All That co-star Nick Cannon for saying she was family when she was going through a rough time. On his website, Nick penned an open letter to Amanda in 2013, but has since deleted the post.

She also clarified a controversial tweet from March 2013, where she said that she wanted rapper Drake to "murder her vagina."

"I actually wasn't being insincere, I was like, saying, murder my vagina," Amanda said. "I was serious, but I was also on drugs. So that was my way of saying like, 'Let's do it, man.' But I was like, on drugs and trying to be hilarious."

