Here's Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, and more in the first 'Black Panther' trailer!

Published 1:46 PM, June 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Marvel has just released the first trailer for their upcoming movie Black Panther, on the heels of the release of DC's Wonder Woman.

The trailer starts out with Ulysses Klaue/Klaw (Andy Serkis) being interrogated about Wakanda, as T'Challa aka Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) watches through a two-way mirror.

"All a front," says Klaw about the idea of Wakanda as a struggling nation. "Explorers have searched through it. Called it El Dorado. They looked for it in South America. But it was in Africa the whole time. I'm the only one who's seen it and made it out alive."

The rest of the trailer gives fans a glimpse of T'Challa as the Black Panther, the movie's other stars like Lupita Nyong'o, and Wakanda itself.

Black Panther is directed by Ryan Coogler and will be in Philippine cinemas in February 2018. – Rappler.com