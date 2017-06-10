The Company's Moy Ortiz confirms his Tito Eugene died after a battle with prostate cancer

Published 1:18 AM, June 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Eugene Villaluz, who became popular as a member of the group the New Minstrels in the '70s, died on Saturday, June 10. He was 70.

Moy Ortiz, Eugene's nephew who is a member of The Company, confimed that Eugene died at 4:30 pm on Saturday after battling prostate cancer, according to an ABS-CBN report.

Moy also posted a short message on his Facebook page, changing his profile photo to that of his uncle's.

"Love you and thank you forever, Tito Eugene," he wrote.

Aside from being a member of the New Minstrels, Eugene is known for the song "Gulong ng Palad," and his duet with singer Louie Reyes on the song "Nothing I Want More."

Broadway star and The Voice Teens Philippines coach Lea Salonga tweeted a tribute to Eugene.

"Rest In Peace, EugeneVillaluz. Your light has now joined that of Our Father. You will not be forgotten," she said.

Mint College, where Eugene teaches, also tweeted their tribute for him.

"Mr Eugene Villaluz, you will be dearly missed. Your spirit will live on in our classrooms, hallways and studios. R.I.P. #SirEugene."

Details of his funeral have yet to be announced by the family. – Rappler.com