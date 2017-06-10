(UPDATED) Mark Hamill, Alyssa Milano, Ben Affleck, Elijah Wood, and more react to the death of the 'Batman' star

Published 1:53 AM, June 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Hollywood stars, comic book writers, and other celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to Batman star Adam West, who died on Friday, June 9, after battling leukemia. (READ: 'Batman' star Adam West dies)

Star Wars star Mark Hamill posted: "#AdamWest was such a wonderful actor & so kind, I'm so lucky to have worked w/ him & tell him how much he meant to me & millions of fans."

#AdamWest was such a wonderful actor & so kind, I'm so lucky to have worked w/ him & tell him how much he meant to me & millions of fans. pic.twitter.com/Bu0OOaRgX9 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 10, 2017

Ben Affleck, who will play Bruce Wayne/Batman in the upcoming Justice League movie tweeted: "Adam West exemplified heroism. Kind, funny and an all around great guy. Thank you for showing us all how it's done.[The Real Adam West]"

Adam West exemplified heroism. Kind, funny and an all around great guy. Thank you for showing us all how it's done. @therealadamwest — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) June 10, 2017

Jim Carrey, who played The Riddler in Batman Forever tweeted: "When I was a kid POW BLAM Adam West was Batman! With his pal Robin and his tongue planted firmly in his cheek he brought me so much joy."

When I was a kid POW BLAM Adam West was Batman! With his pal Robin and his tongue planted firmly in his cheek he brought me so much joy. ;^} — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 11, 2017

Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted: "Holy heartbreak Batman. Adam West was a big part of my childhood. We were acquaintances in my adulthood. A wonderful man who will b missed."

Holy heartbreak Batman. Adam West was a big part of my childhood. We were acquaintances in my adulthood. A wonderful man who will b missed. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) June 10, 2017

Alyssa Milano posted: "Rest In Peace, Adam West."

Rest In Peace, Adam West. https://t.co/eFbdRPm8n6 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 10, 2017

Jon Donahue tweeted: "Holy Bat-Sad! #AdamWest has passed away at 88. He was an icon. #RIP"

In another tweet, Jon said: ".[ Family Guy on FOX] Quahog never had a better leader than Mayor #AdamWest."

"I met #AdamWest once a couple of years ago...proud to have made him laugh. He brought so much joy to my childhood. And my adulthood, too!"

I met #AdamWest once a couple of years ago...proud to have made him laugh. He brought so much joy to my childhood. And my adulthood, too! — Jon Donahue (@JonDonahue) June 10, 2017

Elijah Wood wrote: " Sad to hear of Adam West's passing. A legend as Batman but also, Ty Lookwell."

Sad to hear of Adam West's passing. A legend as Batman but also, Ty Lookwell https://t.co/BtEBu6uH49 — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) June 10, 2017

Actress Rosario Dawson posted: "To the icon behind the mask, the voice behind the animations... Howling to the full moon Batman signal in the sky that finally called you home... Thank you for your delight and humor and talent all of these decades great one. #ThankYouForYou #AdamWest."

To the icon behind the mask, the voice behind the animations... Howling to the full moon Batman signal in the sky that finally called you home... Thank you for your delight and humor and talent all of these decades great one. #ThankYouForYou #AdamWest #RestInParadise #YouBringMeJoyWhenImDown A post shared by rosariodawson (@rosariodawson) on Jun 10, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

Comedian and Silicon Valley actor Kumail Nanjiani tweeted: "RIP Adam West. First person I saw who was funny, badass & cool all at once."

RIP Adam West. First person I saw who was funny, badass & cool all at once. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 10, 2017

Guitarist Slash wrote: "Really saddened to hear of Adam West's passing. We will miss you! a lot. RIP."

Really saddened to hear of Adam West's passing. We will miss you! a lot. RIP A post shared by Slash (@slash) on Jun 10, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

Antonio Sabato Jr wrote: "Amazing man, class act & mentor, one of the nicest people ever , you will be missed. [The Real Adam West].

Amazing man , class act & mentor , one of the nicest people ever , you will be missed . @therealadamwest #batman A post shared by Antonio Sabato Jr. (@antoniosabatojr) on Jun 10, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

Author Neil Gaiman tweeted: "Rest in Peace Adam West. We met once in 1987 and I was too embarrassed and too foolishly 'cool' to tell you what you meant to my childhood."

Rest in Peace Adam West. We met once in 1987 and I was too embarrassed and too foolishly "cool" to tell you what you meant to my childhood. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 10, 2017

Artist and writer Dan Jurgens tweeted: "Wow. So sorry to hear of Adam West's passing. He and that TV show drove me to read comics and by extension, a career. RIP."

Wow. So sorry to hear of Adam West's passing. He and that TV show drove me to read comics and by extension, a career. RIP. — Dan Jurgens (@thedanjurgens) June 10, 2017

Comic book writer and filmmaker Greg Pak posted: "Godspeed, Adam West. The first Batman I loved. He made the goofiest stuff the coolest, which is one of the greatest gifts u can give a kid."

Godspeed, Adam West. The first Batman I loved. He made the goofiest stuff the coolest, which is one of the greatest gifts u can give a kid. — Greg Pak (@gregpak) June 10, 2017

Kevin Smith took to Instagram to post his tribute.

Michael McKean wrote: "Farewell, Adam West."

Farewell, Adam West. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) June 10, 2017

Will Arnett posted: "RIP Adam West. You will always be Batman."

RIP Adam West. You will always be Batman — Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) June 10, 2017

Zelda Williams wrote: "RIP Adam West, hilarious voice actor and my favorite (and most Gif-able) Batman. You'll be sorely missed."

Olivia Wilde wrote: "RIP Adam West. My son's first hero (not counting Beyoncé). Thanks for the bravery, integrity, and laughs."

RIP Adam West. My son's first hero (not counting Beyoncé). Thanks for the bravery, integrity, and laughs. pic.twitter.com/2ujLhcfRyY — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) June 10, 2017

Jaden Smith tweeted: "Rest In Peace To The Legend To The Original Hero, Adam West thank You We Love You. #Batman."

Rest In Peace To The Legend To The Original Hero, Adam West thank You We Love You. #Batman pic.twitter.com/jNcm871cqD — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) June 10, 2017

Conan O'Brien wrote: "God Bless Adam West."

God Bless Adam West pic.twitter.com/9OK7kHNZHS — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) June 10, 2017

Ryan Seacrest tweeted: "Rest in peace to a true tv legend who defined the caped crusader role for so many others #adamwest."

Rest in peace to a true tv legend who defined the caped crusader role for so many others #adamwest — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 10, 2017

George Takei meanwhile said Adam will always be Batman for him.

"RIP Adam West. You'll always be Batman to me."

RIP Adam West. You'll always be Batman to me. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 10, 2017

– Rappler.com