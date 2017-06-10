Stars mourn death of 'Batman' star Adam West
MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Hollywood stars, comic book writers, and other celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to Batman star Adam West, who died on Friday, June 9, after battling leukemia. (READ: 'Batman' star Adam West dies)
Star Wars star Mark Hamill posted: "#AdamWest was such a wonderful actor & so kind, I'm so lucky to have worked w/ him & tell him how much he meant to me & millions of fans."
#AdamWest was such a wonderful actor & so kind, I'm so lucky to have worked w/ him & tell him how much he meant to me & millions of fans. pic.twitter.com/Bu0OOaRgX9— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 10, 2017
Ben Affleck, who will play Bruce Wayne/Batman in the upcoming Justice League movie tweeted: "Adam West exemplified heroism. Kind, funny and an all around great guy. Thank you for showing us all how it's done.[The Real Adam West]"
Jim Carrey, who played The Riddler in Batman Forever tweeted: "When I was a kid POW BLAM Adam West was Batman! With his pal Robin and his tongue planted firmly in his cheek he brought me so much joy."
Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted: "Holy heartbreak Batman. Adam West was a big part of my childhood. We were acquaintances in my adulthood. A wonderful man who will b missed."
Holy heartbreak Batman. Adam West was a big part of my childhood. We were acquaintances in my adulthood. A wonderful man who will b missed.— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) June 10, 2017
Alyssa Milano posted: "Rest In Peace, Adam West."
Jon Donahue tweeted: "Holy Bat-Sad! #AdamWest has passed away at 88. He was an icon. #RIP"
In another tweet, Jon said: ".[ Family Guy on FOX] Quahog never had a better leader than Mayor #AdamWest."
"I met #AdamWest once a couple of years ago...proud to have made him laugh. He brought so much joy to my childhood. And my adulthood, too!"
Elijah Wood wrote: " Sad to hear of Adam West's passing. A legend as Batman but also, Ty Lookwell."
Actress Rosario Dawson posted: "To the icon behind the mask, the voice behind the animations... Howling to the full moon Batman signal in the sky that finally called you home... Thank you for your delight and humor and talent all of these decades great one. #ThankYouForYou #AdamWest."
Comedian and Silicon Valley actor Kumail Nanjiani tweeted: "RIP Adam West. First person I saw who was funny, badass & cool all at once."
Guitarist Slash wrote: "Really saddened to hear of Adam West's passing. We will miss you! a lot. RIP."
Antonio Sabato Jr wrote: "Amazing man, class act & mentor, one of the nicest people ever , you will be missed. [The Real Adam West].
Author Neil Gaiman tweeted: "Rest in Peace Adam West. We met once in 1987 and I was too embarrassed and too foolishly 'cool' to tell you what you meant to my childhood."
Rest in Peace Adam West. We met once in 1987 and I was too embarrassed and too foolishly "cool" to tell you what you meant to my childhood.— Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 10, 2017
Artist and writer Dan Jurgens tweeted: "Wow. So sorry to hear of Adam West's passing. He and that TV show drove me to read comics and by extension, a career. RIP."
Comic book writer and filmmaker Greg Pak posted: "Godspeed, Adam West. The first Batman I loved. He made the goofiest stuff the coolest, which is one of the greatest gifts u can give a kid."
Godspeed, Adam West. The first Batman I loved. He made the goofiest stuff the coolest, which is one of the greatest gifts u can give a kid.— Greg Pak (@gregpak) June 10, 2017
Kevin Smith took to Instagram to post his tribute.
Oh Batman my Batman! I'm standing on my chair to honor #adamwest - the man whose portrayal of costumed justice made me wanna be a good person when I was a boy. The #adamwestbatman was my first Batman at age 4. His performance was campy to most, but to me, that's how true heroes spoke. A lifelong love of the character started with Mr. West's interpretation of what he called, instead of the Dark Knight, the Bright Knight. He brought joy to a somber character and a Fatherly tone to a TV role model. I was lucky enough to meet Adam many times, including the day at @stanleecomiccon when super-fan @ralphgarman and I hosted Adam, Boy Wonder #burtward and movie Catwoman #leemerriweather (where we took this pic). He was pure love and joy. He remained my hero, even in adulthood, as well as a real life role model for interacting with fans. Adam loved his fans - especially #ralphgarman, who worked tirelessly to get Adam a star on the @officialhollywoodwalkoffame. Farewell, Caped Crusader. Off to Superhero Heaven you go, where all your rascally rogues are ready to see you again! Atomic batteries to power. Turbines to speed. Heart to broken. #KevinSmith #adamwest #batman #foreverbatman #rip #legend #icon
Michael McKean wrote: "Farewell, Adam West."
Will Arnett posted: "RIP Adam West. You will always be Batman."
Zelda Williams wrote: "RIP Adam West, hilarious voice actor and my favorite (and most Gif-able) Batman. You'll be sorely missed."
Olivia Wilde wrote: "RIP Adam West. My son's first hero (not counting Beyoncé). Thanks for the bravery, integrity, and laughs."
RIP Adam West. My son's first hero (not counting Beyoncé). Thanks for the bravery, integrity, and laughs. pic.twitter.com/2ujLhcfRyY— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) June 10, 2017
Jaden Smith tweeted: "Rest In Peace To The Legend To The Original Hero, Adam West thank You We Love You. #Batman."
Conan O'Brien wrote: "God Bless Adam West."
God Bless Adam West pic.twitter.com/9OK7kHNZHS— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) June 10, 2017
Ryan Seacrest tweeted: "Rest in peace to a true tv legend who defined the caped crusader role for so many others #adamwest."
George Takei meanwhile said Adam will always be Batman for him.
"RIP Adam West. You'll always be Batman to me."
RIP Adam West. You'll always be Batman to me.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 10, 2017
– Rappler.com