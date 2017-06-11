Jessica and Gian Luca marry after 5 years of dating

Published 2:34 PM, June 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Jessica Chastain married Italian businessman Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo on Saturday, June 10 at his family's estate in Treviso, Italy.

According to a report in People, among those who came to attend the wedding were actresses Anne Hathaway with husband Adam Shulman, Emily Blunt, and Jessica's Zero Dark Thirty co-star Edgar Ramirez.

Guests started to arrive in Venice as early as Wednesday, June 7, for the wedding. People also reported that pre-wedding party was also held on Friday, June 9.

Jessica and Gian Luca started dating back in 2012 and have been together for 5 years. Gian works as an executive for the clothing brand Moncler, and also works for the family business, according to Us Weekly.

Jessica rarely comments about her relationship with Gian Luca. But in 2013 interview with Extra's Mario Lopez, she said she was very happy being with him.

"It’s a wonderful thing when a career does so well and your personal life goes so well," she said.

She also posts a few photos of them on Instagram.

Some things are worth the wait @preposulo #happyvalentinesday A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

Jessica starred in a number of films such as Zero Dark Thirty, Miss Sloane, Interstellar, The Martian, and the Huntsman: Winter's War.

In May, Jessica was part of the jury at the Cannes Film Festival 2017 with Will Smith, Fan Bingbing, and Pedro Almodovar. – Rappler.com