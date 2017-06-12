IN PHOTOS: Lea Salonga's selfies with stars at Tony Awards 2017
MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Broadway star and the Voice Teens Philippines coach Lea Salonga attended the 2017 Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11 (Monday, June 12 in the Philippines) and posted her selfies with the stars she saw there.
When she announced last week that she would be one of the celebrity presenters at the Tonys, Lea tweeted which stars she wanted to meet and have photos with.
One of them was Star Wars actor Mark Hamill. "And here it is!!! [Mark Hamill], thank you for being so gracious and sweet," she tweeted.
And here it is!!! @HamillHimself, thank you for being so gracious and sweet. #TonyAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/NaPNzCRJxM
Mark retweeted the same photo referring her as his second favorite Lea, the first being his good friend, the late Carrie Fisher who played Princess Leia in Star Wars.
"And here it is!!! [Lea Salonga], thank you for being so gracious and sweet. #TonyAwards2017#My2ndFavoriteLea #LeaAndLuke #SoLongSalonga."
Lea previously tweeted that she wanted to have a photo with Mark, who is known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise. Mark responded, saying that he was excited to meet Lea.
Lea also posted a photo of her and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, a friend of Lea's and whom she previously asked to have a photo with as well. "First [Hamilton] related selfie: with creator and all-around badass [Lin-Manuel Miranda]," Lea wrote.
First @HamiltonMusical related selfie: with creator and all-around badass @Lin_Manuel! pic.twitter.com/VPlhmIGSbp
Lin-Manuel tweeted back, calling Lea "Mamshie."
Mamshie https://t.co/IfBpzZrjej
The two previously exchanged messages on Twitter, with Lea telling Lin-Manuel, "Dear [Lin-Manuel Miranda], please promise me just one selfie on Sunday. Thanks, pare!"
Yes beshtie
Salamat, mahal ko!!! Kita-kits sa Linggo!!!
Lea also tweeted photos with Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad, as well as actor John Lithgow.
Check out Lea's photos with Hamilton actor Christopher Jackson and Okieriete "Oak" Onaodowan.
She also had a photo with actors Justin Guarini and David Abeles.
Lea said she had to have a photo with her friend, actor Brian Jose: "And this is probably the most important selfie of the day: the man taking care of me, my friend [Brian Jose]. Thanks, Brian!"
And this is probably the most important selfie of the day: the man taking care of me, my friend @bjose. Thanks, Brian! pic.twitter.com/IgG7y5FHtO
Here's a short video of Lea at the Tony Awards the red carpet.
Lea also had photos with Tony winner Ben Platt, Erich Bergen, Stephanie J Block, Colbie Smulders, Jordan Roth, Courtney Reed, and Christian Borle.
She also got to hang out briefly with Miss Saigon star Eva Noblezada, singer Josh Groban, and former US Vice President Joe Biden.
Here are photos of Lea with Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812’s Denee Benton, Rachel Bay Jones of Dear Evan Hansen, Frances Ruffelle, and Ben Platt holding his Tony award.
The Tony Awards 2017 was hosted by two-time Oscar winner Kevin Spacey and was held at Radio City Music Hall in New York. – Rappler.com