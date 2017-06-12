Pia Wurtzbach, Katarina Rodriguez, Aiza Seguerra, and other celebrities share messages of faith, hope, and courage

Published 7:51 PM, June 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – On the Philippines' 119th Independence Day, which is being celebrated amid martial law in Mindanao, stars took to social media to send out messages of faith, hope, and courage.

On Monday, June 12, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach expressed her love for the country by posting a photo on Instagram Stories of her nails painted in the Philippine flag's colors.

Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa posted a photo of herself during her homecoming parade in 2016, saying, "Always and forever, everything, for the Philippines."

Miss World 2013 Megan Young said: "Today we celebrate our country's 119th year of independence! We move forward with love, courage and hope always in our minds and hearts. Para sa mahal kong Pilipinas (For my beloved Philippines)."

Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina posted: "As a Filipino, I am always proud of what a true Filipina can do. I will always be proud that I was able to represent my country globally."

Actress Ruffa Gutierrez shared photos of herself and daughters Lorin and Venice, which were taken for Mega Magazine's campaign.

"In these times when fear and uncertainty have seemingly taken over, as a united nation, we remain steadfast and unfazed in the midst of challenges. I believe what we need as one nation now is tolerance, positivity and love for one another. Let's make this world a better and safer place to live in. As we celebrate our country's independence, let us march forward towards the future, in the hopes of building a better nation, #TheNewPH. This is my stand and my pledge for humanity."

Singer Jim Paredes tweeted: "Happy Independence Day. Think of our freedoms, cherish them, and fight for their reservation and expansion. Thank our heroes." He also placed the hashtag #NoToDictatorship.

Happy Independence day. Think of our freedoms, cherish them & fight for their reservation & expansion.Thank our heroes #NoToDictatorship — Jim (@Jimparedes) June 12, 2017

Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) Chairperson Liza Diño-Seguerra shared this message on Facebook.

"Ang tunay na KALAYAAN ay ang panaigin ang KATOTOHANAN. Panahon na ng PAGBABAGO. Panahon na upang wakasan ang maling nakasanayan. Tandaan: ang mga tiwali ay hindi magwawagi kailanman. Sulong PILIPINAS."

(The true meaning of freedom is to let truth reign. It's time for change. It's time to stop wrong practices. Remember: evil will never win. Go Philippines!)

Liza's partner, National Youth Commission (NYC) Chairperson Aiza Seguerra also posted a message on Facebook and photos from his participation at the Luneta ceremony.

"Pilipinas kong mahal, habang buhay kitang paglilingkuran. Maligayang araw ng kalayaan at kasarinlan." (My beloved Philippines, I will serve you all my life. Happy Independence Day.)

Singer Julie San Jose shared on Instagram: "Ang kalayaan ay hindi lang ibig sabihin na malaya tayong gawin ang lahat ng bagay na ninanais natin, may kaakibat itong responsibilidad at gamitin natin ito ng wasto. Happy Independence Day."

(Freedom is not just about being free to do what we want, it also comes with responsibilities and we should use it wisely. Happy Independence Day.)

Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2017 Katarina Rodriguez posted: "Happy Independence Day sa mga kababayan. Maligayang araw ng ating Independensya (Happy Independence Day, my countrymen. Happy Independence Day to all of us)! Love from Europe, your Miss Intercontinental Philippines 2017."

Singer Mark Bautista tweeted a video of the song "Kaya Ko," which he co-wrote with Jong Lacre and Shehyee. The song was performed by artists such as Rico Blanco, James Reid, Nadine Lustre, Yassi Pressman, and more.

Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters posted a message to continue to pray and support the soldiers who are currently fighting in Marawi.

"Today, as we celebrate our 119th Independence Day, let us honor and remember all the Filipinos who have fought, sacrificed and who have given their all for our country. Let's also continue to support and pray for our brave soldiers who are fighting to protect our country even today, in Marawi.



"As a nation we must work together to provide peace and the strength for each other to achieve the stability in our lives, that we all deserve and strive for. I am a proud Filipina and feel so grateful everyday for the opportunity to be representing this beautiful country I call home on the Miss Universe stage soon. Mabuhay ang Pilipinas! (Long live Philippines)"

Here's Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho's daughter Scarlet Snow waving the Philippine flag.

"This is for all our brave soldiers! Happy Independence Day, people!"

– Rappler.com