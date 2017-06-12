'We worked hard for our money so no one should question [what we] had and wherever it went,' Cheryl says of the issues thrown against her family

Published 7:10 PM, June 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Following a controversial scene in the June 3 Maalaala Mo Kaya (MMK) episode about her daughter's life, Pia Wurtzbach's mom Cheryl Alonzo Tyndall has spoken up about her late ex-husband. (Full recap: Pia Wurtzbach's life story on 'MMK')

Pia was criticized by her father's parter Robie Asingua and Asingua's son Alexander Wurtzbach, who called the beauty queen a "liar."

The scene showed Pia (Liza Soberano) talking to her father Uwe (Lee O'Brien) after he left their family for another woman. In the scene, a sick Uwe called Pia up to congratulate her for winning first runner-up in the 2013 Binibining Pilipinas competition. His second wife, whose name was not revealed, told Pia that they needed help, but Pia said she couldn't give them any.

In a series of Instagram posts, which have since been deleted, Cheryl said she and Uwe were legally married and that they worked hard for their family.

According to screenshots of the posts by Pep and The Philippine Pageantry Facebook page, Cheryl said: "We worked hard for our money so no one should question [what we] had and wherever it went."

In another post, Cheryl said that while their relationship was challenging, she and Uwe were happy: "Happiest time ever with our kids, until we settled in the beautiful Philippines. Life was challenging until we found ourselves stepping into the next chapter. I went on with my kids and the rest is the story. #love #moveon #nohate #lifeistooshort #behappy."

She added that while their relationship did not have a happy ending, she loved Uwe, and that her current husband Nigel understood what she felt upon Uwe's death: "I loved him so much, you see... He was my life. I cried when he passed away. My present husband Nigel was sad for me too. He is very supportive to me and my kids. He is also God's gift to me. I am so blessed."

Cheryl also shared a photo of her two daughters when they were young. In the caption, she said, "Stick together forever, Pia at 3 and [a] half years old, Sarah at 15 months."

Stick together Forever Pia at 3 and half yrs old, Sarah at 15 months @piawurtzbach @sarahwurtzbach #sisters #foreverfriends #lovelykids #walangiwanan A post shared by Cheryl Alonzo (@cherylalonzoig) on Jun 10, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

In a Facebook post on June 5, Alexander called Pia a liar and said she was destroying their late father's name.

His words did not sit well with Sarah, who responded to him in the comments section of the post.

In an interview with ABS-CBN, MMK host Charo Santos-Concio said they spoke with Pia prior to the episode and they respected her story. – Rappler.com