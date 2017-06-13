See the stars of Netflix's 'Okja' take selfies with fans and sign autographs on the red carpet

Published 12:58 AM, June 14, 2017

SEOUL, South Korea – Fans were screaming for their favorite Hollywood and South Korean stars as they hit the Seoul Times Square red carpet on Tuesday, June 13, for Netflix's Okja.

Among the movie's stars who flew over from the US were Tilda Swinton and Giancarlo Esposito. Korean actors like Steven Yeun and young actress An Seo-Hyun were also in attendance, along with director Bong Joon-Ho (The Host, Snowpiercer).

Produced by Netflix and Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment, Okja follows Korean farmgirl Mija (An Seo-Hyun) as she sets out to save her giant pet pig from slaughter at the hands of a multi-national corporation.

"I just love bringing Okja home to Korea," Tilda told the crowd after signing autographs and posing for selfies.

The movie was in competition at the Cannes Film Festival 2017, where it made headlines for not being shown in French cinemas. Okja will only be released theatrically in the US and Korea.

Okja will be on Netflix on June 28. – Rappler.com