The pop star arrives in Manila for her concert

Published 2:25 PM, June 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Pop star Britney Spears is now in Manila!

On Thursday, June 15, the "Baby One More Time" singer arrived for her concert, to be held later that night at the Mall of Asia Arena. (READ: Britney Spears is coming to Manila)

The Philippines is one of the stops on Britney's Asian tour which, includes Thailand, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

On Twitter, Britney gave a message to her Filipino fans, saying, "First time in the Philippines! Can't wait for tonight's show in Manila!"

First time in the Philippines! Can't wait for tonight's show in Manila!! — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) June 15, 2017

Britney first made waves in the late '90s, with songs like "Oops!... I Did it Again" and "Baby One More Time."

In 2016, Britney released her 9th studio album, Glory, and performed at the MTV Video Music Awards for the first time since 2007. Since 2013, Britney has been performing her “Britney: Piece of Me” residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. – Rappler.com