The beloved snowman looks for Christmas traditions for Elsa and Anna

Published 9:55 AM, June 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The trailer for the short film Olaf's Frozen Adventure has been released online.

In the clip, Elsa, queen of Arendelle, tells the people that the holidays have officially begun. Anna asks Elsa if they have any family traditions for Christmas, to which Elsa replies none. Elsa says she blames herself for this, since she discovered her powers at a young age.

Having heard the conversation and wanting to help the sisters, Olaf asks Sven the reindeer to join him on a mission to look for Christmas traditions from other families, with some misadventures along the way.

The movie, according to the announcement caption on YouTube, will open in theaters in the US before the showing of Disney and Pixar's film Coco in November.

