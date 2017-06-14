The city council proposes giving the singer an honorary citizenship for organizing the 'One Love Manchester' for the victims of the attack on her own concert earlier

Published 8:25 PM, June 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Ariana Grande is set to receive an honorary citizenship from the city of Manchester.

According to a report from BBC News, the city council is proposing to give the singer an honorary citizenship for organizing the One Love Manchester concert on June 4 for the victims of the attack on her concert, where 22 people died.

Sir Richard Leese, a council leader of the city, said under the proposal, many will consider Ariana "an honorary Mancunian."

"We've all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city, and all those associated with it, have responded to the terrible events of 22 May – with love and courage rather than hatred and fear," he said.

The "Side to Side" singer "exemplified this response," he said.

Aside from giving Ariana an honorary citizenship, the Manchester City Council will meet on July 12 to organize an event for the recognition of those who helped in the aftermath of the attack.

On June 4, artists led by Ariana gathered at the Emirates Old Trafford to perform for the benefit of the victims of the bomb blast. Among those who performed were Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Black Eyed Peas, Take That, and Coldplay. (WATCH: Touching performances at Ariana Grande's Manchester concert)

The Associated Press reported that the charity concert raised about $13 million for the victims . – Rappler.com