Published 7:19 PM, June 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A movie starring Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Vice Ganda, and Daniel Padilla is in the works.

Star Cinema had a story conference with the artists on Thursday, June 15, at the Manila Hotel.

On Twitter, Vice said: "On my way to the story conference of the Vice-Daniel-Pia movie. This is gonna be one exciting movie! Can't wait!"

On my way to the story conference of the Vice-Daniel-Pia movie. This is gonna be one exciting movie! Can't wait! — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) June 15, 2017

According to a tweet from James Banaag of Star Cinema, the movie's other cast members include comedians MC, Lassy, and Wacky Kiray.

Here are some of the photos from the story conference that were released by Star Cinema.

The untitled movie will be directed by Joyce Bernal. – Rappler.com