IN PHOTOS: Stars spotted at Britney Spears' concert
MANILA, Philippines – Some of our favorite stars took time off from their busy schedules to watch Britney Spears' concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday, June 15.
Solenn Heussaff and Ellen Adarna posed for a photo with a background of a school hall, which is in reference to Britney's music video "Baby One More Time."
Look who's joining our #BritneyAtMOAArena party: Ellen Adarna and Solemn Heussaff! #SpottedAtMOAArena pic.twitter.com/dqoBv11EDT— MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) June 15, 2017
Sarah Lahbati posted a photo of her in a schoolgirl outfit.
Here she is with partner Richard Gutierrez.
It's Richard and Sarah #SpottedAtMOAArena for #BritneyAtMOAArena! pic.twitter.com/Hs7EUS0Ksq— MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) June 15, 2017
Celebrities spotted entering the arena include Rocco Nacino, Dominic Roque, Bailey May, and Ramon Bautista.
Rocco Nacino is #SpottedAtMOAArena to join #BritneyAtMOAArena tonight! pic.twitter.com/f1PU29696Q— MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) June 15, 2017
Look it's Dominic Roque here #SpottedAtMOAArena for #BritneyAtMOAArena! pic.twitter.com/GFPNElo1tP— MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) June 15, 2017
Also #SpottedAtMOAArena : Bailey May! @OfficialBaileyM #BritneyAtMOAArena pic.twitter.com/rh99nDE5KW— MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) June 15, 2017
#SpottedAtMOAArena Ramon Bautista! #BritneyAtMOAArena pic.twitter.com/MGlTqoP4Cx— MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) June 15, 2017
Newly engaged couple Pancho Magno and Max Collins are also at the concert.
Leyte 4th District Representative Lucy Torres-Gomez and daughter Juliana Gomez were also spotted at the concert.
Maja Salvador is also there.
Maja Salvador in the house! #SpottedAtMOAArena #BritneyAtMOAArena pic.twitter.com/sYZu5XLSq4— MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) June 15, 2017
Ylona Garcia also came to watch Britney.
Hey it's the lovely Ylona Garcia #SpottedAtMOAArena for #BritneyAtMOAArena! pic.twitter.com/fW9dtR5hle— MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) June 15, 2017
KC Concepcion was seen with Pinoy Big Brother's Kisses Delavin.
The lovely Ks - KC and Kisses! #SpottedAtMOAArena #BritneyAtMOAArena pic.twitter.com/OcOqvjGhXc— MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) June 15, 2017
Here's Jodi Sta Maria.
Top Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta. Maria is here #SpottedAtMOAArena for #BritneyAtMOAArena! pic.twitter.com/3RLLOHUWqY— MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) June 15, 2017
G-Force artistic director Georcelle Dapat-Sy was also at the concert with KC Concepcion and Kisses Delavin.
BRITNEY... It's Kisses's first concert experience & she doesn't even know 80% of Britney's songs! But more than Britney she was amazed with @itskcconcepcion esp when Kace got all emotional in the middle of the concert!!! #millennials #zillennials #concertgoers #fangirls #experiencedontjustdocument @britneyspears @kissesdelavin
Britney arrived Thursday morning for the concert. – Rappler.com