Richard Gutierrez, Solenn Heussaff, Ellen Adarna, Maja Salvador and more watch Britney's concert in Manila

Published 9:30 PM, June 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Some of our favorite stars took time off from their busy schedules to watch Britney Spears' concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday, June 15.

Solenn Heussaff and Ellen Adarna posed for a photo with a background of a school hall, which is in reference to Britney's music video "Baby One More Time."

Its Britney Bitch #benchxbritney @maria.elena.adarna A post shared by Solenn Heussaff (@solenn) on Jun 15, 2017 at 4:59am PDT

Look who's joining our #BritneyAtMOAArena party: Ellen Adarna and Solemn Heussaff! #SpottedAtMOAArena pic.twitter.com/dqoBv11EDT — MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) June 15, 2017

Sarah Lahbati posted a photo of her in a schoolgirl outfit.

Late for school... I mean @britneyspears #benchxbritney @benchtm A post shared by Sarah Lahbati (@sarahlahbati) on Jun 15, 2017 at 4:25am PDT

Here she is with partner Richard Gutierrez.

Celebrities spotted entering the arena include Rocco Nacino, Dominic Roque, Bailey May, and Ramon Bautista.

Newly engaged couple Pancho Magno and Max Collins are also at the concert.

Go crazy though, like a slumber party Looks like it'll be a fun date night tonight, @maxcollinsofficial and @magnopancho! #BENCHxBritney A post shared by benchtm (@benchtm) on Jun 15, 2017 at 4:26am PDT

Leyte 4th District Representative Lucy Torres-Gomez and daughter Juliana Gomez were also spotted at the concert.

Girls Night Out: Mommy @lucytgomez and our fave gal @gomezjuliana are out tonight to see @britneyspears #BENCHxBritney A post shared by benchtm (@benchtm) on Jun 15, 2017 at 5:35am PDT

Maja Salvador is also there.

Ylona Garcia also came to watch Britney.

KC Concepcion was seen with Pinoy Big Brother's Kisses Delavin.

Here's Jodi Sta Maria.

Top Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta. Maria is here #SpottedAtMOAArena for #BritneyAtMOAArena! pic.twitter.com/3RLLOHUWqY — MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) June 15, 2017

G-Force artistic director Georcelle Dapat-Sy was also at the concert with KC Concepcion and Kisses Delavin.

Britney Jean Spears A post shared by Mond Gutierrez (@mond) on Jun 15, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

Britney arrived Thursday morning for the concert. – Rappler.com