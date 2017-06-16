After the botched partnership of McCann and the DOT, a group of creatives have come up with their own tourism ad

Published 4:07 PM, June 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – As the Department of Tourism (DOT) and McCann Worldgroup Philippines drew flak for an alleged plagiarized commercial, a group of advertising industry members made their own tourism ad that resonated with many netizens.

Twitter user Creatives of Manila's unofficial commercial uses the DOT's previous campaign slogan, "It's more fun in the Philippines," and features a collection of clips of the Philippines' spectacular locations from different sources.

It starts off with views of the country's islands, while news reports about typhoons, earthquakes, and attacks in the southern Philippines play in the background. Soon, the reports fade away and the video focuses on the Philippines' beaches and islands.

The video ends with a message: "Sometimes it's hard to fall in love with the Philippines. But most of the time, it's harder not to."

The video description credits the following people for the clips used.

Arthur Balaga for the Kalanggaman Island footage

Jasper Ivan Iturriaga for the El Nido footage

The Philippine Roadtrip team for the Northern Luzon footage

NAVA.TV for the Mount Kanlaon footage

Max Abaloso for the Batanes footage

Beach Weather for the Siargao footage

Gabriel Lorenzo for the Caramoan Islands footage

The music is titled "Everest" and is by Lights & Motion.

Since it was released on Twitter on June 13, the video has gotten over 1,400 retweets as of posting.

Creatives of Manila is a spoof Twitter account run by a group of ad industry members. In a message to Rappler on Twitter, they said that they came up with the copy and concept in the video and that the Twitter account is "just a venue for us to blow off steam."

By June 13, the DOT's new ad, titled "Sights," had already made the rounds online and had been criticized for its similarities to a 2014 South African tourism ad.

That same day, the government agency stood by McCann's work. McCann also denied the allegations of plagiarism.

But on Thursday, June 15, the DOT said that they have cut ties with the ad agency after the negative feedback they received over "Sights." McCann later said that it had yet to receive formal communication from the DOT on the termination of their partnership. – Rappler.com