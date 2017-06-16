The pop star and the 'Tonight Show' host busk in disguise

Published 1:20 PM, June 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – It was a party in the subway as Miley Cyrus performed a couple of songs for commuters with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

For a segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the pop star busked in disguise, wearing a cowboy hat and floral shades. Beside her, Jimmy played the tambourine, in a get-up that made him look like Miley's dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

After performing Dolly Parton's "Jolene" – a cover that has gone viral for her in the past – Miley took her hat, wig, and shades off to surprise the crowd that had gathered.

She then launched into a fun rendition of her song "Party in the USA," saying, "This is my first time at the subway station, and this is exciting as f-ck for me."

The crowd danced to Miley and Jimmy's performance and even helped them finish the song by singing along.

