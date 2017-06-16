Pokwang and Lee O'Brian are expecting a baby!

Published 10:23 PM, June 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Actress and comedian Pokwang has confirmed that she and actor Lee O'Brian are going to be parents.

In an interview with Pep, Pokwang, whose real name is Marietta Subong, confirmed that she is 7 weeks pregnant. She added that Lee and his parents are very happy about the news.

"Seven weeks [akong buntis] and kahit anong gender, basta malusog at normal na bata." (I'm seven weeks pregnant and I don't mind any gender as long as the child is healthy and normal.)



On Twitter, Pokwang thanked everyone for the messages she's been receiving.

"Maraming salamat sa mga natuwa sa aking pagbubuntis. Sa mga hindi naman, try niyo maging happy sa life, and 44 lang po ako, hindi 46, thanks!" (Thank you to everyone who is happy about the news of my pregnancy. For those who aren't try to be happy in life, and I'm only 44, not 46, thanks!)

Pokwang confirmed her pregnancy after entertainment host and talent manager Ogie Diaz congratulated about it on Facebook.

In 2015, Pokwang was pregnant with Lee's child, but suffered a miscarriage.

Pokwang has a daughter, Ria Mae, from a previous relationship. Her son Shin died in 1998 at 5 years old due to brain cancer. – Rappler.com