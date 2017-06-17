What would the new Darna look like? Here are some ideas from local artists.

MANILA, Philippines – After months of waiting and speculation, the lucky lady who will be playing the role of the country’s most iconic comic superhero, Mars Ravelo's Darna, has been revealed: none other than the stunning Liza Soberano.

Taking the reins from Angel Locsin who had to let go of the role due to “health reasons,” Liza confirmed the news herself on May 30.

As usual, many were quick to react about the new Darna and social media is abuzz with discussions on whether the role fits Liza and if she would look as beautiful in the heroine's iconic red and gold costume.

With this, the imagination of artists online went wild with ideas of how the new Darna would look like. Rappler collects some of the best artworks posted on social media from different artists here:

Alfonso Maesa

Allen Geneta

Bernce Ilamo | Intagram: @BernceWorks

Clyde Lester Reyes

Daniel Ricafrente

Denver Balbaboco

Edgar Torres Jr

Ej Daryll Fiestan | Rappler

Erdjie

Gabriel Santos | HMT Studios

Jeks Inanuran | Instagram: @jekowekow

Jeng Lanuza

Kevin Anthony de Castro | HMT Studios

Kevin Libranda

Luigi Rafael Serran

Marviox Padilla

Nayls Arguelles

Nico Villarete | Rappler

Philip Angelo Victor Sido

Raffy de Guzman | Rappler

Tatong Jurolan | HMT Studios

Tristan Yuvienco

Vincent Aseo

Wan Malinao Mañanita | Instagram: @isnotwanpawlo

Which one's your favorite? Tell us in the comments below! – Rappler.com