Kris pays tribute to both her parents, Ninoy and Cory Aquino, a day before Father's Day

Published 3:21 PM, June 17, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino celebrated Father's Day a little early this 2017, with an Instagram post dedicated to both her late parents, Ninoy and Cory Aquino.

On Saturday, June 17, a day before Father's Day, Kris posted a photo of a P500 bill – a yellow banknote on which her parents' faces are printed.

In the caption, Kris said that even though it would be Father's Day, she wanted to pay tribute to both her parents, as her mom acted as a single parent for most of Kris' life.

"Alam ko po na bukas ay Araw ng mga Tatay – pero pahintulutan niyo po ako na ialay itong post na 'to sa mga magulang ko," Kris began. (I know tomorrow is Father's Day – but let me dedicate this post to my parents.)

"Until her death in 2009, my Mom was really both mom and dad to me because I was only a year old when my Dad was imprisoned during Martial Law and I was 12 when he was assassinated. Before he died – sobrang na-proud ang dad [ko] dahil na-interview ako sa local Boston news habang nakapila kami para makanuod sa opening day ng Return of The Jedi (my dad was so proud of me because I was interviewed on local Boston news while were were in line to watch Return of the Jedi on its opening day)," recounted Kris.

But her most recent movie shoot would have made her mom happy, said Kris. While Kris has not specified the title of the movie she's been working on, she has been posting photos with the cast and director of Crazy Rich Asians. (LOOK: Kris Aquino posts photos with 'Crazy Rich Asians' stars, director)

"Pero yung na shoot ko nung mga nakaraang araw – alam ng puso ko na talagang nakangiti ang mom [ko] sa langit. Sa bawat show, sa lahat ng premiere ng mga pelikula ko, pag pinapadala ko sa kanya ang ratings, at sa mga bagong endorsement at sa lahat ng [contract] renewal – SUPER PROUD MOM siya. Nakaka-HUMBLE kasi ano ba ang achievements ko kumpara sa nagawa ni Ninoy and Cory Aquino?"

(But my shoot during the past few days – my heart knows that my mom is truly smiling in heaven. For every show, all my movie premieres, whenever I would send over ratings, and on my new endorsements and all my [contract] renewals – she was a super proud mom. It humbles me, because what are my achievements compared to what Ninoy and Cory Aquino did?)

Ninoy was a Martial Law hero who was assassinated in 1983. Cory took the seat of the president after former president and dictator Ferdinand Marcos was ousted in 1986.

"Pero ganun siguro 'yun," Kris concluded in her post. "'Pag baby mo, kahit 46 years old na, kung ano man ang tagumpay niya, bilang magulang - ikaw na ang pinaka maligaya. Mom and Dad - I pray your bunso really made you HAPPY."

(But I guess it's really that way. If it's your baby, even if she's 46 years old already, whatever her successes are, as a parent – you are the happiest. Mom and Dad – I pray your youngest really made you happy.)

Kris is also the sister of former president Benigno Aquino III. – Rappler.com