Published 12:03 PM, June 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Actress and former Myx VJ Karel Marquez is pregnant.

On Saturday, June 17, Karel's husband, businessman Sean Fariñas, posted on Instagram photos of the Father's Day gifts he received from Karel.

"Best Father's Day gift EVER!!" he said about the good news. "P.S. No wonder the wife has been acting weird these past few weeks."

Karel also shared the same photos on her Instagram account. In the caption, she wrote: "Can't wait to see you, baby 3, I wonder what your gender will be? Can't wait to experience the wonderful journey again."

In a letter she gave to Sean, Karel wrote: "The only thing better than having you as a husband is Keily and Kyler having you as their dad! And to our baby number 3. I love you so much my husband, diddy, my love. Can you believe, out of all the months and days, God planned it just in time for Father's Day? Happy Father's Day to you."

This is Karel and Sean's first child together. Karel has two children with her former partner Arman de Guzman. – Rappler.com