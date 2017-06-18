IN PHOTOS: Stars celebrate Father's Day 2017
MANILA, Philippines – It's the special day of the first man in our lives. In honor of Father's Day, celebrities shared their sweet messages and photos on social media.
Anne Curtis wrote: "Happy Father's Day to our gentle giant! Father's Day may not be till September in Oz but hey, at least you get to have two! Miss and love you so so much! - your darling dorta, Anne xx"
Sarah Lahbati posted messages for partner Richard Gutierrez and her father.
"Happy Father's Day to the coolest and most loving dada ever!!! [Richard Gutierrez] [Zion Gutierrez] and I love you so much. God has been so good to you because you are such a good person and you put him above everything else. I pray that He continues to guide you and bless you. We love you dada!!!"
For her father, Sarah posted: "To the man who has the most compassionate heart and the biggest thirst for adventure, happy Father's Day!!! I'll always be your (tall) little girl. Je t'aime!"
Binibining Pilipinas International 2017 Mariel de Leon shared a photo of her as a baby with father Christopher de Leon.
"I remember back when I was a child, I would spend time in my parents' bedroom. I would sit in front of my Tatay and then he would just brush my hair. He would brush my hair in such a soft and gentle way. I think it's sweet how he would do that seeing how big and manly he is. He is such a loving, giving, and supportive father to all of us kids. I love you so much, Tatay. Words can't explain how much I love you. Happy Father's Day."
Charlene Gonzalez-Muhlach posted a collage of husband Aga Muhlach and their kids.
Claudine Barretto shared a photo of her father Miguel.
"[Miguel Barretto] To my Dad. Happy father's day to the best dad I will ever know. Thank you for loving Mom & for providing for us, loving us and being there for us tirelessly. I thank God for you Dad everyday! I'm so blessed to have you as my father. I'm so proud to be your daughter. I love you so, so much," she said.
Aiza Seguerra posted this graphic for his dad.
"Mahal na mahal kita!!! Salamat sa lahat ng pag-aalaga, tawa, kalokohan at kung ano-ano pang shine-share mo sa amin. For your sacrifices when I was growing up. I will forever be grateful." (I love you so much. Thank you for caring for us, the laughter and the jokes, and what you share with us. For your sacrifices when I was growing up. I will forever be grateful.)
KC Concepcion had lunch with father Gabby Concepcion and her siblings.
Cristalle Henares-Pitt also took time to post a sweet message for her father Atom.
"Hey daddy [Atom Henares]! I love you so, so much! Thanks for being the coolest and sweetest dad ever and thank you for giving me weird and cute names like Mousche and thank you for always making me feel special and loved! You are every guy's 'when I grow up' peg cause you're so bagets. I love you!"
Cristalle's mom, doctor to the stars Vicki Belo, shared a video of fiancè Hayden Kho and their daughter Scarlet Snow.
"To the man who always protected our hearts, who stayed true to their promise of being our heroes, and who'll always treat us with the love we certainly deserve, Happy Father's Day! Thank you for loving us to the moon and back."
Scarlet's message went: "I'm so lucky to have a Daddy who gives me chocolates as a prize whenever I win a game! I hope everyone is like my daddy."
Heart Evangelista posted this message for her husband, Senator Francis Escudero: "I can't wait to get to the part where there'll be five of us holding hands at the beach. You're an amazing father to Chesi and Quino.Thank you for being our safe haven. Happy Father's Day, my love."
Georgina Wilson penned this message for husband Arthur Burnand: "To my baby daddy, thank you for being the best dad to our little Arch. We love you so much."
Pauleen Luna-Sotto wrote for husband Vic Sotto: "Happy Father's Day to the soon-to-be father of five! I know and see how much you love your children that's why I am so excited for our little one to come! Grateful for your life, always!"
Pauleen also shared a photo of her and her dad.
Two of Vic's kids, Paulina Sotto-Llanes and Vico Sotto, also greeted him.
Glaiza de Castro posted a throwback photo of her and her dad.
My fondest memory of tatay would have to be the first time he taught me how to play the guitar. Ever since I started to show interest in music, he'd always support me like paying for the albums I bought in secret so my nanay won't find out, we'd jam to my favorite songs then he'll let me listen to his favorite bands. He's such a big influence to what I do today and he'll always be one of the greatest reasons why I continue to never let go of my passion. #HappyFathersDay
Single parents like Ruffa Gutierrez posted a message for the single parents out there. She also shared a message for her dad, Eddie Gutierrez.
Dad, thank you for teaching me how to be strong, to never stop believing in my dreams, for always taking my side when mom would fight me I wouldn’t be where I am today without your love and support! Happy Father's Day Daddy! I'll always be your princess I love you!!! From your one and only daughter, Ruffie xoxo #fathersday #daddysgirl #family
Ruffa's brother, Raymond Gutierrez, also shared this photo with their dad.
Gabby Eigenmann and sister Andi Eigenmann paid tribute to their late dad, Mark Gil.
Bianca Gonzalez-Intal, who is on vacation with husband JC Intal and daughter Lucia, shared this photo on Instagram Stories.
Marian Rivera shared a photo of her and her father.
