Published 1:34 PM, June 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Big Bang fans, get ready! G-Dragon is coming to the Philippines on September 1 as part of his "Moment of Truth the End" tour.

The announcement was posted on his social media accounts.

The one night concert is scheduled at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Jakarta, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, and Taipei also part of his tour.

Considered as one of South Korea's big names in the music scene , G-Dragon or Kwon Ji-yong in real life rose to fame as the lead singer of korean group Big Bang. The group is one of the best-selling groups from South Korea, with a massive following around the world.

Aside from his stint with the group,G-Dragon also released a number of singles including "Crayon," "Who You," and "Untitled, 2014."

The singer, also widely known for his fashion, has previously been in Manila with Big Bang in 2015 and 2012 for concerts. — Rappler.com