Marian Rivera, Cristine Reyes, Bianca Gonzalez-Intal and more thank their partners on Father's Day

Published 9:50 PM, June 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – For some celebrities, Father's Day is a time to celebrate being first-time dads. Their wives and partners, to show appreciation for these first-time fathers, posted sweet messages and photos online.

Marian Rivera greeted husband Dingdong Dantes with this message: "Para sa aking kabiyak... Happy Father's Day! Mahal na mahal ka namin ni Z." (For my husband... Happy Father's Day! Z and I love you so much.)

Sarah Lahbati posted for partner Richard Gutierrez: "Happy Father's Day to the coolest and most loving dada ever!!! [Richard Gutierrez] [Zion Gutierrez] and I love you so much. God has been so good to you because you are such a good person and you put him above everything else. I pray that He continues to guide you and bless you. We love you dada!!!"

Vicki Belo greeted fiancè Hayden Kho. "To the man who always protected our hearts, who stayed true to their promise of being our heroes, and who'll always treat us with the love we certainly deserve, Happy Father's Day! Thank you for loving us to the moon and back," she wrote.

Actress Chynna Ortaleza posted this message for husband Kean Cipriano: "Thank you for changing my diapers, giving me a bath and making me laugh Daddy! We love you [Kean Edward Cipriano]. Happy Father's Day!"



Bianca Gonzalez-Intal wrote about husband JC Intal: "To the rock of our family and the best dad ever, thank you for everything."

Cristine Reyes posted photos of husband Ali Khatibi and daughter Amarah.

"Happy Father's Day [Ali Khatibi]. Love you."

Isabel Oli shared this message for husband John Prats: "Happy Father's Day to you my love [John Prats]. You are indeed the greatest, coolest and probably the silliest papa to our siomai [Feather Prats]. Thank you for all the ways you go above and beyond every day for our family. No words can describe how blessed we are to have you in our lives. Just seeing what an awesome dad you are only makes me love you more Hubb. May God's blessings be with you in everything you do. We love you to the moon and back and back again."

In a previous post, Isabel also shared how John makes time for her and Feather despite a tiring day.

"Found them like this at 3 am just minutes after John got home from taping. He always makes time for me and my little angel. Exhausted or not, he really makes us feel he is always there, and he loves us. Seeing them like this brings tears to my eyes. Realized once again that I'm really just so blessed to have him as my husband and a good, responsible, and loving father to our dear daughter. Nothing beats moments when you are connected for real."

First-time dads, how did you celebrate Father's Day? Let us know in the comments section! – Rappler.com