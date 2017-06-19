Alyanna and Roy make the announcement on Father's Day

Published 10:58 AM, June 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Stylist Alyanna Martinez and photographer Roy Macam are going to be parents.

On Sunday, June 18, Alyanna announced that they are expecting their first child.

"SURPRISE!!!!! Happy first EVER Father's Day [Roy Macam]," she wrote on Instagram with a photo of a onesie, an ultrasound, and a book titled The Expectant Father.

SURPRISE!!!!!!! Happy 1st EVER Father's Day @roymacam #RoyAlBaby2018 A post shared by Alyanna Martinez (@alyannamartinez) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

Roy also shared the news on Instagram. "Popping milk bottles soon! Can't wait to see you!" he said to his future kid.

Popping milk bottles soon! Cant wait to see you! #RoyAlBaby2018 #happyfathersday A post shared by Roy Macam (@roymacam) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

Actor Albert Martinez, Alyanna's father, also expressed his excitement about becoming a grandfather. "The best Father's Day gift! [Alyanna Martinez]," he wrote.

Alyanna and Roy got married in 2016 and this is their first baby together. – Rappler.com