Alyanna Martinez, Roy Macam are expecting a baby
MANILA, Philippines – Stylist Alyanna Martinez and photographer Roy Macam are going to be parents.
On Sunday, June 18, Alyanna announced that they are expecting their first child.
"SURPRISE!!!!! Happy first EVER Father's Day [Roy Macam]," she wrote on Instagram with a photo of a onesie, an ultrasound, and a book titled The Expectant Father.
Roy also shared the news on Instagram. "Popping milk bottles soon! Can't wait to see you!" he said to his future kid.
Actor Albert Martinez, Alyanna's father, also expressed his excitement about becoming a grandfather. "The best Father's Day gift! [Alyanna Martinez]," he wrote.
Alyanna and Roy got married in 2016 and this is their first baby together. – Rappler.com