Kiko stars with Sharon in the Cinemalaya film 'Ang Pamilyang Hindi Lumuluha'

Published 9:33 PM, June 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Kiko Matos has faced off with Baron Geisler in a mixed martial arts (MMA) cage and has worked with Nora Aunor in 2016's Kabisera. But now, the actor has another experience to cross off his bucketlist – working with veteran singer-actress Sharon Cuneta.

After a press conference for Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC), Kiko said he was honored to have worked with Sharon, also known as the megastar of Philippine showbiz, on the Cinemalya film Ang Pamilyang Hindi Lumuluha.



"Working with the megastar is really light, kasi si Mega, ma-chika siya eh (she shares a lot). Hindi rin siya mahirap kausapin (She's not hard to talk to). So it was also a dream come true, because lahat naman tayo napapanood siya habang lumalaki (We all watched her as we were growing up). It was also one achievement out of my bucket list to work with the megastar," he said.

Kiko added that the movie is about the eponymous "family that doesn't cry" and that he plays Sharon's son.

Ang Pamilyang Hindi Lumuluha is part of Cinemalaya 2017 and is written and directed by Mes de Guzman.

Earlier at the press conference, Kiko said that he'll be able to balance his MMA training and his showbiz work.

"Actually, I’ve been training under the wing of Alvin Aguilar's gym. We talked about competing amateur and the next level is pro-amateur. Itong sa (For this) URCC is another pro-amateur fight. Celebrity match sana. And like what I said, mananawagan sana ako for potential fighters (I was going to call for potential fighters) [to participate]."

Round two vs Baron Geisler

During the press conference, it was announced that Kiko will be participating in one of the matches scheduled for August 12 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Tensions rose on Monday when Baron Geisler arrived at the press conference and sat next to Kiko. In 2016, the two settled their differences in an MMA cage after an altercation at a bar. The fight ended in a draw. (READ: Kiko Matos on Baron Geisler fight: I stood for what I think was right)

The match turned out to be a social experiment, which was part of a documentary called Beastmode. (READ: Baron Geisler vs Kiko Matos: What was staged and what was real)

After taking a seat, Baron began taunting Kiko and the two began to fight. They were then separated by the officials at the press conference. Baron and Kiko exchanged verbal tirades as well.

Watch the video of their encounter.

Early this afternoon, the "show" between Baron and Kiko as the rematch is on. pic.twitter.com/JpkboMWmQl — alexa villano (@alexavillano) June 19, 2017





Asked about the rematch following their "altercation," Kiko said: "We know what we were up to last year. As of now, maybe he just wants to play another game. It’s a big boys game. [I’m doing this] for sportsmanship. He comes out, calls me names, then let’s get it on. It’s my reaction towards his actions. So let’s make this fight happen. "

Kiko said that he knows a lot of people are looking forward to a possible fight between the two of them.

With a rematch coming up, will this end the "grudge" they have against each other?

"I won't call it a grudge. I think it’s more of a game. But first, walang declared na panalo sa aming dalawa. And being his friend for a while, hindi rin niya maamin na ako yung nanalo and hindi ko rin aaminin na siya yung nanalo. I would think na ako pa rin ang lamang sa laban namin," he said.

(I won't call it a grudge. I think it's more of a game. But first, no one was declared the winner between the two of us. And being his friend for a while, he can't admit that I won and I won't admit that he won. I would think that I still had the upper hand in our fight.)

Baron, on the other hand, said that he won't back out of the rematch and that he was never friends with Kiko. He added that's he prepared to fight Kiko in the ring and that this rematch will be to settle the score with Kiko and not for an advocacy.

Watch Baron's interview below.

Baron's interview after the "altercation" pic.twitter.com/6wr0yManMG — alexa villano (@alexavillano) June 19, 2017

