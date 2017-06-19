Charice changes his social media handles to the name 'Jake Zyrus'

Published 10:51 PM, June 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Charice has changed his name to Jake Zyrus.

On Sunday, June 18, the international singer changed his Instagram handle to Jake Zyrus and posted a photo of the words "Thank you." In the caption, he said: "From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the love and respect. I love you back and I'm sending peace to everyone."

The photo is the only post on his Instagram account as of writing.

His Twitter handle has also been changed to Jake Zyrus.

Online, some fans have expressed surprise and support over the singer's name change.

Charice is no longer " Charice " she or should I say HE is known now as Jake Zyrus ! Grabeee ka charice ang bilis mong nagbago ! Mayghaddd — Andrea VK(@forevervicereal) June 19, 2017

The moment when charice changes her name to Jake Zyrus — Dada (@deniseacm) June 19, 2017

@jakezyrus Jake love you just the way you are ! Xoxoxo — Maricruz (@maricruzbelieve) June 18, 2017

Charice is now Jake Zyrus. Ppl needs to fck off, fck all the way off. You do you boo — Aa- (@braveallen) June 19, 2017

On Tuesday, June 20, Jake posted on Twitter and thanked everyone for the support they have given him over the announcement.

"My first tweet as Jake. Overwhelmed. Saw all your love comments and I'm so happy. Finally. I love you, everyone and see you soon.

"I won't let anyone ruin this moment. I won't let anyone ruin my happiness. Thank you to all the beautiful write ups about me."

After confirming his breakup with girlfriend Alyssa Quijano in April, Jake's manager said that he was taking a break. His relationship with Alyssa was first confirmed in 2013. – Rappler.com