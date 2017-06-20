Baby number 3 joins siblings Chelsea and Patrice

Published 5:56 PM, June 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – There's a new baby on the way for Patrick Garcia and Nikka Martinez.

On Tuesday, June 20, Nikka announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with their 3rd child.

"Unexpected but whole heartedly wanted. They say that a baby that comes after a miscarriage is called a rainbow baby... we are beyond blessed to be given another beautiful miracle... a privilege to be parents the 3rd time around... see you later this year, our rainbow baby!!! I love you so much already!!! #babyGarcia3," Nikka wrote.

Unexpected but whole heartedly wanted they say that a baby that comes after a miscarriage is called a rainbow baby.... we are beyond blessed to be given another beautiful miracle... a privilege to be parents the third time around... see you later this year our rainbow baby!!! I love you so much already!!! #babyGarcia3 A post shared by Nikka Garcia (@nikkamgarcia) on Jun 20, 2017 at 1:35am PDT

Patrick posted the same photo with the message: "Excited for our new blessing! Can't wait to see you in December, my baby!"

This will be the couple's 3rd child. They have two daughters together, Chelsea, 4, and Patrice, 1. Nikka suffered a miscarriage in March.

ILYSB A post shared by Nikka Garcia (@nikkamgarcia) on Mar 5, 2017 at 4:51am PST

Patrick also has a son, Alex Jazz, with ex-girlfriend Jennylyn Mercado. – Rappler.com