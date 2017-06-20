The latest movie 'The Conjuring' franchise tells the creepy doll's origin story

Published 6:05 PM, June 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Demon doll Annabelle returns to the big screen in Annabelle: Creation, the latest installment in The Conjuring series.

The movie is set to be an origin story, taking viewers back to how Annabelle came to be and her earliest hauntings.

In the trailer, Annabelle is revealed to be the creation of a dollmaker whose daughter died in a violent accident. After being haunted by her ghost, he and his wife decide to open their home to a group of young girls left homeless after their orphanage closes. What follows is a series of nightmarish incidents as Annabelle terrorizes the new arrivals.

The film is a prequel to 2014's Annabelle, which introduced the doll as possessed by devil worshippers.

The new film, directed by David Sandberg, is set to be released in the United States on August 11. – Rappler.com