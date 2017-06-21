'Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers' actress Carla Perez and 'Suicide Squad' actress Karen Fukuhara are among the guests at this year's convention

Published 11:07 PM, June 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The organizers of Toy Convention (ToyCon) Philippines has announced the list of international guests who will be in town for the ToyCon Pop Life FanX 2017.

The convention is scheduled to be held from June 30 to July 2 at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay City.

ToyCon gathers fans and collectors every year to showcase their collection of toys, action figures, and other collectibles. The event is also an opportunity to show appreciation for the country's most followed shows, such as Encantadia in 2016. (IN PHOTOS: Awesome stars, cool toys, cosplayers, and more at ToyCon 2016)

Here's the line-up of the stars confirmed to attend the event.

Carla Perez

Filipino-American actress Carla Perez played the evil villain in the TV show in the '90s, including its spin-offs Power Rangers: Turbo and Power Rangers Zeo.

On Twitter, Carla invited fans to come to the ToyCon event.

Kevin McNally, who played Gibbs in the Pirates of the Carribean films.

Lindsey McKeon, who played Tessa on Supernatural.

Charlie Bewley, who played Demetri on Twilight.

Karen Fukuhara, who played Katana on Suicide Squad.

Last one from @danapatrickphoto I swear! I just love her photos too much A post shared by Karen Fukuhara (@karenfukuhara) on Apr 6, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

Cas Anvar, voiced Altair on Assasin’s Creed: Revelations.

Stefan Kapicic, who played Colossus in Deadpool.

A post shared by Stefan Kapicic (@stefankapicic) on Jan 19, 2017 at 11:22am PST

Are you excited for thes guests in this year's ToyCon? Let us know in the comments below! – Rappler.com