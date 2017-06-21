Here are the stars who will be at ToyCon PH 2017
MANILA, Philippines – The organizers of Toy Convention (ToyCon) Philippines has announced the list of international guests who will be in town for the ToyCon Pop Life FanX 2017.
The convention is scheduled to be held from June 30 to July 2 at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay City.
ToyCon gathers fans and collectors every year to showcase their collection of toys, action figures, and other collectibles. The event is also an opportunity to show appreciation for the country's most followed shows, such as Encantadia in 2016. (IN PHOTOS: Awesome stars, cool toys, cosplayers, and more at ToyCon 2016)
Here's the line-up of the stars confirmed to attend the event.
Carla Perez
Filipino-American actress Carla Perez played the evil villain in the TV show in the '90s, including its spin-offs Power Rangers: Turbo and Power Rangers Zeo.
On Twitter, Carla invited fans to come to the ToyCon event.
See you in the PHILIPPINES a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/toyconphilippines?src=hash">#toyconphilippines #bullyboycollectibles #poplifefanxperience #filipina #pinoy pic.twitter.com/rr3Oxz72NH— Carla Perez (@RealRitaRepulsa) June 16, 2017
Kevin McNally, who played Gibbs in the Pirates of the Carribean films.
Lindsey McKeon, who played Tessa on Supernatural.
Charlie Bewley, who played Demetri on Twilight.
Karen Fukuhara, who played Katana on Suicide Squad.
Cas Anvar, voiced Altair on Assasin’s Creed: Revelations.
Stefan Kapicic, who played Colossus in Deadpool.
Are you excited for thes guests in this year's ToyCon? Let us know in the comments below! – Rappler.com