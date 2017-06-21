If Maureen wins the season, she will be the first Filipino to win 'Asia's Next Top Model'

Published 10:26 PM, June 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Maureen Wroblewitz, the country's remaining representative in Asia's Next Top Model season 5 has made it to the top 3 of the competition.

Maureen will compete against Malaysia's Shikin Gomez and Vietnam's Minh Tu Nguyen in the season finale on Wednesday, June 28.

On Wednesday, June 21, Maureen struggled in the Subaru challenge and found herself in the bottom two with Indonesia's Clara Tan. She eventually got the top 3 spot with a total score of 32.7, while Clara was eliminated.

After the announcement of the top 3, Maureen posted a message on Instagram.

"Who would've thought a 'pretty face with no skills' would fight her way to Top 3?! Tu and Shikin have been my biggest competitors from the start and it's crazy that I get to be in the top with them. We couldn't be any more diverse from looks to personality. The only thing we've got in common now, is the determination to win!

"Never have I expected to come this far! This makes me even more proud of all the things I've achieved during the competition. There are so many things I've learned and experienced, and now it's the last time I get to show it all. This week was very overwhelming for me. First, the really tough challenge, where I had to face my fear of heights in the most insane way and then the photoshoot where we had to create our own story. This is also where I decided to talk about my personal story, which wasn't an easy thing for me to do.

"After everything this week, I didn't expect to be part of the Finale. But I'm glad I am. I'm not done yet showing all I've got. #AsNTM #AsNTM5."

Maureen will vie to become the Philippines' first Asia's Next Top Model winner. Monika Sta Maria and Stephanie Retuya placed first runner up in 2015 and 2012, respectively.

Jodilly Pendre and Katarina Rodriguez also placed first and second runner-up during season 2 of the show.

Two other Filipinos, Anjelica Santillan and Jennica Sanchez, were eliminated in the early episodes of season 5. – Rappler.com