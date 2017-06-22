'When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives'

Published 10:17 AM, June 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – There's a new Game of Thrones trailer out, ahead of the season 7 premiere!

The trailer gives us a look at each of the characters in the game, from Jon Snow and Cersei Lannister, to Daenerys Targaryen's dragons and the Night King.

There's no dialogue in the trailer, but there are exciting voice-overs that talk about the impending war.

"Don't fight the north, or the south. Fight every battle everywhere. Always. In your mind," says a voice that sounds like Littlefinger's.

After, Jon says, "For centuries our families fought together against their common enemy, despite their differences – together. We need to do the same if we're gonna survive. Because the enemy is real. It's always been real."

Then, the trailer ends with a chilling message from Sansa Stark: "When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies. But the pack survives."

The first episode of Game of Thrones season 7 will air on HBO on July 17 at 9 am Singapore time, with a primetime encore at 9 pm.

Are you excited for the next season of Game of Thrones? What do you think will happen in season 7? Sound off in the comments! – Rappler.com