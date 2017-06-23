Emma Watson hides 100 copies of the Margaret Atwood novel for readers to find

Published 1:09 PM, June 23, 2017

PARIS, France – Harry Potter star Emma Watson spent Thursday hiding copies of Margaret Atwood's classic novel The Handmaid's Tale across Paris to promote feminism.

"I'm hiding copies all over Paris!" the actor best known for playing Hermione Granger said on Twitter.

I'm hiding copies of The Handmaid's Tale in Paris! Je cache des copies de La Servante Ecarlate dans tout Paris! #OSSParis @the_bookfairies pic.twitter.com/SvwjYqm1G3 — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 21, 2017

Atwood's 1985 novel – which has now been turned into a hit television series starring Elisabeth Moss of Mad Men fame – is about a dystopian world where women are reduced to being the child-bearing slaves of male masters.

The British actress – a goodwill ambassador for the UN on women's rights – left about 100 copies of the book in various spots across the French capital, according to the website of the Livres Hebdo magazine.

Just being a book fairy in Paris for @oursharedshelf, @bookfairiesworldwide & @bookfairies_france! If you find a copy please read, enjoy and then leave for someone else to find! @the_press_tour: dress is @Kitx, shoes are @everlane and sunglasses by @maiyet A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on Jun 22, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

A lucky finder of The Handmaid's Tale in Paris today was also lucky enough to have it signed by Emma at The Circle premiere! #OSSParis #emmawatson #thecircle #handmaidstale #thehandmaidstale #thebookfairies #ibelieveinbookfairies A post shared by The Book Fairies (@bookfairiesworldwide) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

Watson, 27, set up the feminist reading group "Our Shared Shelf" last year which has now nearly 200,000 members.

She carried out a similar exercise across the Channel in November, leaving copies of Maya Angelou's memoir Mom & Me & Mom on the London Underground, and in New York in March.

The idea is that readers might chance upon the books and be inspired by them.

To make sure all the books are found, the Twitter account "The Book Fairies" has been leaving clues as to where the copies were left. – Rappler.com