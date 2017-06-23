Makati Mayor Abigail Binay officiates the simple ceremony

Published 4:20 PM, June 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo married her longtime boyfriend, doctor Hayden Kho, in a civil ceremony on Friday, June 23.

On Instagram, Vicki thanked Makati Mayor Abigail Binay who officiated the simple ceremony.

"I was afraid that I would feel like I would lose my freedom by getting married. Instead, I feel joyful and free. Thank you [Mayor Abby Binay] for officiating our civil wedding," she said.

Hayden posted a photo of him kissing Vicki with a quote "Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh." It was accompanied by the hashtag "#OfficiallyOffTheMarket."

The couple's daughter, Scarlet Snow, was at the ceremony. A photo of the 3 of was posted on her Instagram with the caption: "Do you, Mommy, take, Daddy, as your lawfully wedded husband? Yes or yes yes yes?"

In April, the Inquirer reported that Vicky and Hayden, who have been together for 12 years, were planning to get married in Paris in September.

Vicki and Hayden split in 2009 when Hayden and actress Katrina Halili were involved in a video scandal that was investigated in the Senate. The investigation led to the revocation of Hayden's medical license. (READ:Hayden reacts to PRC decision on his license, Katrina moves on)

In 2014, the Board of Medicine under the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), reinstated Hayden's medical license.

The couple revealed that they had Scarlet Snow in 2016.

Vicki was previously married to businessman Atom Henares. They have two children together, film director Quark and Cristalle, who runs the Belo Essentials line. – Rappler.com