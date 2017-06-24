Meet Jake Herrera, a 34-year-old journalist played by Atom Araullo, in the first trailer for Mike de Leon's 'Citizen Jake'

Published 4:17 PM, June 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The first trailer for Mike de Leon's Citizen Jake is out and in it, former news reporter Atom Araullo makes his acting debut.

The trailer shows Atom as the title character, Jake Herrera, a 34-year-old journalist.

"The film you are about to see is set in the not so distant past," Atom, as Jake, narrates over scenes in the trailer. "Ilang buwan bago mangeleksyon." (A few months before the elections.)

The trailer then cuts to an argument between Jake and his brother, a congressman.

"But it seems like a lifetime ago," Jake says in a voiceover as the camera focuses on him looking out a window.

Citizen Jake is Mike de Leon's first film in more than a decade.

Atom resigned as an ABS-CBN reporter in 2016, but remained with the network as a talent. Shortly after, he announced that he would be acting in Citizen Jake.

The movie also stars Cherie Gil, Dina Bonnevie, Gabby Eigenmann, Luis Alandy, Max Collins, Teroy Guzman, and Nonie Buencamino.

No release date for Citizen Jake has been announced yet. – Rappler.com