LOOK: Nora Aunor, Katarina Rodriguez attend Metro Manila Pride March 2017
MANILA, Philippines – Among the thousands who marched in solidarity with the LGBTQ community at the Metro Manila Pride March on Saturday, June 24, were some of our favorite celebrities.
Superstar Nora Aunor joined the march, along with Miss Intercontinental Philippines 2017 Katarina Rodriguez.
Katarina retweeted photos that fans took with her.
And @KatarinaRodri was here. I SWEAR, what a happy gay me. #HereTogether #Pride2017 pic.twitter.com/nDqxFokspN— Sherline Parohinog (@heyiamsherline) June 24, 2017
Thanks for dropping by, @katarinarodri!!!#HereTogether pic.twitter.com/FvwVB4gO5R— Temperamental Bimb (@TMPRMNTLBRAT) June 24, 2017
That's a wrap today! Love always win! #HappyPride #PrideMarch @KatarinaRodri @sales_airuuuh pic.twitter.com/ZlOzVKcu9M— Cherrylin Caacbay (@_cherrylinmae) June 24, 2017
Online, stars who couldn't make it to the march showed their support to the LGBTQ community by retweeting or posting messages.
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach posted a video about LGBTQ moments in Miss Universe history.
Singer Jake Zyrus, who until recently was known as Charice, retweeted a photo of a fan who said that his new name is cute.
I live for this. Love this photo. Thank you. #Pride2017 pic.twitter.com/FdpQbRB2Ys— Jake Zyrus (@jakezyrus) June 24, 2017
Saab Magalona isn't in the country, but she posted a photo of herself in a rainbow halter top, saying, "Celebrating Metro Manila Pride with everyone back home!"
Happiness. Celebrating Metro Manila Pride with everyone back home! #MMPride #Pride2017 #HereTogether pic.twitter.com/vZRkElv1yo— Saab (@saabmagalona) June 23, 2017
On Instagram, celebrity designer Francis Libiran said: "Love frees you – and you should love freely! PRIDE is upon us and whichever color it is in the rainbow that we represent, LGBT or straight, if we embrace individuality and give mutual respect, we can make the world more beautiful."
Love frees you - and you should love freely! PRIDE is upon us and whichever color it is in the rainbow that we represent, LGBT or straight, if we embrace individuality and give mutual respect, we can make the world more beautiful.
