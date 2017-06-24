Stars like Pia Wurtzbach, Saab Magalona, and Jake Zyrus also voice out their support on social media

Published 12:25 AM, June 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Among the thousands who marched in solidarity with the LGBTQ community at the Metro Manila Pride March on Saturday, June 24, were some of our favorite celebrities.

Superstar Nora Aunor joined the march, along with Miss Intercontinental Philippines 2017 Katarina Rodriguez.

Katarina retweeted photos that fans took with her.









Online, stars who couldn't make it to the march showed their support to the LGBTQ community by retweeting or posting messages.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach posted a video about LGBTQ moments in Miss Universe history.

"Tolerance should be the norm, not the exception" Celebrate PRIDE MONTH with @missuniverse Comment below to show your support! A post shared by Pia Wurtzbach | Miss Universe (@piawurtzbach) on Jun 23, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT



Singer Jake Zyrus, who until recently was known as Charice, retweeted a photo of a fan who said that his new name is cute.

I live for this. Love this photo. Thank you. #Pride2017 pic.twitter.com/FdpQbRB2Ys — Jake Zyrus (@jakezyrus) June 24, 2017



Saab Magalona isn't in the country, but she posted a photo of herself in a rainbow halter top, saying, "Celebrating Metro Manila Pride with everyone back home!"



On Instagram, celebrity designer Francis Libiran said: "Love frees you – and you should love freely! PRIDE is upon us and whichever color it is in the rainbow that we represent, LGBT or straight, if we embrace individuality and give mutual respect, we can make the world more beautiful."

Were you at the Metro Manila Pride March 2017? Tell us about your experience in the comments below! – Rappler.com