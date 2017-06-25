The Barden Bellas are back to perform one more time

Published 11:22 AM, June 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The first trailer for Pitch Perfect 3 is out!

In the trailer for the third installment of the Pitch Perfect franchise, we see the members' life after college, as they embark on pursuing other interests, such as corporate jobs and medical school.

Things looked bright for the Bellas when they saw the opportunity to perform at the overseas USO tour, where groups get the chance to performers for the US soldiers in Europe.

But it seems easier said than done, as they try to earn the respect of other groups during the tour, and stay as a united choir. The trailer also sees some action-packed scenes featuring the ladies.

Pitch Perfect 3 reunites Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Alexis Knapp, Anna Camp Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, Elizabeth Banks, and John Michael Higgins. The movie is directed by Trish Sie and will open in December 2017. – Rappler.com