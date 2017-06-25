Gretchen says she does not want Claudia to be criticized, as she considers her like a daughter

June 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Gretchen Barretto has apologized to her niece Claudia, daughter of her sister Marjorie, after calling her an "ungrateful" child.

On Instagram, June 24, Gretchen said she is asking for forgiveness from Claudia, after her daughter Dominique called her up and told her to understand where Claudia was coming from.

"I'm currently in Hong Kong for the weekend, I was hoping to enjoy but no matter what I do, I realize that I am hurting and in the process, I have deeply hurt the ones I love dearly ... my daughter, Dominique gave me a call yesterday to please reach out to Claui and understand her and forgive her. Claui is considered Dominique's little sister and I consider Claui my very own child.

"I am learning the very painful way that as a mother, we must be selfless, we must forgo hurt, disappointment, we must be more understanding & patient ,,, we must ignore the pain that our children make us feel, we must embrace them through their flaws and love them UNCONDITIONALLY. I do not want my Claui to be bashed in any way ... I beg for understanding and forgiveness... please allow us all to heal peacefully... I ask for forgiveness from my Instagram followers for spreading hurt and bitterness on my post. I ask for forgiveness from Claui for making her go through this hurt. Dominique my little one , you make me human in spite of all the pain. Thank you and I love you will never be enough."

In the comments section of her post on June 23, Gretchen was asked by one of her followers if she saw the video of Claudia being interviewed, wherein she was asked if she was ready to be compared to her as a singer. Gretchen released two albums – Complicated in 2009 and Unexpected in 2016.

Claudia's answer was: "I think we're very different naman. Like our songs and our voice, I think is different. So I don't mind. I mean it's nice to know someone else actually sings," she said.

The video was taken during Claudia's promotion for her new song "Stay."

Many believed that the "someone else" Claudia was referring to was Gretchen. In her comment, which has since been deleted, she said:

“The someone else (me) that Claudia is referring to happen to give her a safe home for a few good years until her tita Claudine took over (put her to school) gave her a comfortable life until (RECOM ECHIVERRI CAME ALONG and sends her to school and nice home. I pray that Claudia will not call Recom Echiverri someone else someday.”



Recom Echiverri was the former mayor of Caloocan City and is believed to be the new boyfriend of Claudia's mom Marjorie.

In another post, Gretchen wrote: "she must be suffering from amnesia. (I'm not suprised, very UNGRATEFUL CHILD not only to me but also to Claudine.."

Gretchen has been estranged from her family due to a longtime feud. In 2015, Claudine and Marjorie patched things up, when they were spotted at the 18th debut party of Claudia's sister Julia. Marjorie and Claudine also got together during Claudine's 36th birthday. – Rappler.com