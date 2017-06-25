The former 'Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition' winner earns a degree in BA Broadcast Communication

Published 4:55 PM, June 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After 6 years in college, former Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition season 4 winner Myrtle Sarrosa graduated cum laude from the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman.

On Instagram, Myrtle, who earned a BA Broadcast Communication degree, said that despite the challenges of juggling her schoolwork and showbiz, it was all worth it.

"After 6 years, 3 courses, 9 semesters, one reality TV show, 12 teleseryes and over 50 television shows – I'm finally here today. To be honest, I never thought I'd see this day coming. After numerous struggles that came my way, there were several times where I doubted myself, cried and just wanted to give up. But despite the overwhelming odds against me, someway and somehow I made it with the help of God, my family, friends, professors, classmates and workmates. Like they say… the struggle is real but it's all worth it," she said.

She posted photos of her holding sunflowers on graduation day, Sunday, June 25.

In an interview with Pep before her graduation, Myrtle said she almost missed graduating with honors, but was able to justify why she had to take a leave of absence from school.

"Nagkaroon pa ng mga pangyayari beforehand kasi sinabihan na ako tapos bigla nilang binawi kasi mayroon akong leave of absence.

(There was an issue beforehand because they already told me that I would graduate cum laude and then they suddenly took it back because I had a leave of absence.)

"Tapos, 'yung nangyari was jinustify nila na dahil nga naging working student ako, parang na-realize nila na dapat may understanding din para sa mga working students.

(But what happened was it was justified that I was a working student, and they realized the situation of working students should also be taken into consideration.)

"Nung nag-provide kami ng evidence, binigyan nila ako ng chance na ibalik nila sa akin 'yung honor. Now, officially ga-graduate ako at magmamartsa as cum laude," she told Pep.

(When we were able to provide evidence, they gave me the chance to get the honor back. So now, I'm officially graduating and marching as cum laude.)

Myrtle, who emerged as winner of Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition season 4 in 2012, has been active as a VJ for Hero TV and has appeared in a number of ABS-CBN shows. She is also part of the Star Magic Angels, who were introduced in 2015. – Rappler.com