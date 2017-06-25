(UPDATED) Vic and Pauleen are having a girl

Published 6:55 PM, June 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Vic Sotto and Pauleen Luna are expecting a baby girl.

On Sunday, June 25, a video of their gender reveal party was posted on Eat Bulaga's social media accounts.

In the video, the hosts of the show held blue banners for "Team LeBron," rooting for a boy, while others held pink banners saying "It's a Girl" and "Jessica kami (We're for Jessica)."

Vic and Pauleen opened a box of chocolate lollipops, which would reveal either the color blue or pink. Upon biting the lollipop, it turned out to be pink, signifying they are having a girl.

After reports came out that their daughter would be named Jessica, Pauleen clarified in an interview with Pep on Monday, June 26, that she and Vic have not yet chosen a name.

Back in May, the couple had announced on Eat Bulaga that Pauleen was pregnant.

On Instagram, Pauleen posted a video of Vic's announcement, saying in the caption: "Finally, a bun in the oven! Can't be more proud and excited to be a mom. Thank you to my handsome for surprising me with this announcement. Thank you Lord for being so gracious!"

A post shared by Marie Pauleen Luna- Sotto (@pauleenlunasotto) on May 5, 2017 at 10:02pm PDT

This is the 5th child for Vic. Danica and Oyo are his children with ex-wife Dina Bonnevie. Paulina is his daughter with Angela Luz, and Vico is his son with Coney Reyes. – Rappler.com