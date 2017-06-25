Flight attendants of Thailand's Nok Air welcome pop superstar Britney Spears to Bangkok by performing to 'Toxic'

Published 11:15 PM, June 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After her concert in Manila on June 15, Britney Spears traveled to Bangkok for her two-night concert on June 23 and 24. To welcome the pop star there, 4 flight attendants of Thai airline Nok Air recreated the video of her hit song "Toxic."

The video showed the ladies acting and dancing inside a plane, wearing their yellow uniforms. Familiar scenes from Britney's video were also incorporated.

This is not the first time Britney's "Toxic" was parodied. Crew of Israeli flag carrier El Al Airlines as well as AirAsia also made similar videos, shown below.

Classic. Airasia version of Toxic. The talent in Airasia never fails to amaze me. @assrafnasir is the best. Love it that staff can just have fun and be themselves. A post shared by Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes) on Mar 16, 2017 at 6:43am PDT

Britney is currently on an Asian tour, with Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tel Aviv as her last stops before returning to the US.

– Rappler.com